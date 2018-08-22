Top Mexican trade official to hold NAFTA talks on Wednesday

Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo's meeting with U.S. officials in Washington is scheduled for Wednesday, said a ministry spokesman. Guajardo himself said last week he was expecting to hold meetings again in Washington this Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mexican foreign minister Luis Videgaray will not participate in Tuesday's talks, said a Mexican embassy source.

Jesus Seade, Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's representative in the trade talks, did meet on Tuesday with officials at the U.S. Trade Representative's office in Washington, the ministry added.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo, Anthony Esposito & Adriana Barrera)