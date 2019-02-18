Top Mobility Firms Combine to Form Sterling Lexicon

Two of the mobility industry’s most trusted leaders – Lexicon Relocation
and Sterling Mobility – this week announced the launch of their new
brand, Sterling
Lexicon.
In mid-2018, Lexicon Relocation acquired Sterling Mobility, expanding
their combined global footprint and service offerings in the mobility
marketplace. After six months of integration, the companies have rolled
out as one unified, global brand. The integration of the two companies
enables Sterling Lexicon to deliver end-to-end services around the
world. Focused on personalized, high-touch and quality solutions,
Sterling Lexicon’s global employees expertly manage any relocation needs
for private and corporate customers.
“Individually, Lexicon and Sterling were highly regarded in the
relocation industry, with a reputation for outstanding customer service.
Together, we bring an unparalleled level of care, expertise and
attention to relocating employees around the world,” said Peter Sewell,
Managing Director in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia
Pacific (APAC).
David Dance, President of the Americas for Sterling Lexicon added,
“Sterling Lexicon is demonstrating we can provide expert consultation
and strategic insights to our customers. We believe we have the
ingredients to provide the right mix of solutions that empower and help
businesses keep pace with industry changes.”
Combined, Sterling Lexicon manages more than 25,000 global relocations
annually, drawing on the resources of 14 regional offices and 1,000
supply chain partners, serving 180 countries across the globe. The newly
branded company is part of The Suddath Companies, which is celebrating
its 100th year in business.
“The new brand is all about creating a mobility experience that leads to
happy, productive people,” said Mike Brannigan, CEO of The Suddath
Companies. “Customers can now expect us to deliver seamlessly around the
world while still providing local and regional expertise. Through our
innovative technology, experienced employees and our breadth of
services, we’ve carved out a unique niche in the market.”
For updates and more information about Sterling Lexicon, please visit sterlinglexicon.com.
