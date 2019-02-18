Log in
Top Mobility Firms Combine to Form Sterling Lexicon

02/18/2019 | 08:48am EST

Offers End-to-End Relocation Services Across the Globe

Two of the mobility industry’s most trusted leaders – Lexicon Relocation and Sterling Mobility – this week announced the launch of their new brand, Sterling Lexicon.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005205/en/

In mid-2018, Lexicon Relocation acquired Sterling Mobility, expanding their combined global footprint and service offerings in the mobility marketplace. After six months of integration, the companies have rolled out as one unified, global brand. The integration of the two companies enables Sterling Lexicon to deliver end-to-end services around the world. Focused on personalized, high-touch and quality solutions, Sterling Lexicon’s global employees expertly manage any relocation needs for private and corporate customers.

“Individually, Lexicon and Sterling were highly regarded in the relocation industry, with a reputation for outstanding customer service. Together, we bring an unparalleled level of care, expertise and attention to relocating employees around the world,” said Peter Sewell, Managing Director in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC).

David Dance, President of the Americas for Sterling Lexicon added, “Sterling Lexicon is demonstrating we can provide expert consultation and strategic insights to our customers. We believe we have the ingredients to provide the right mix of solutions that empower and help businesses keep pace with industry changes.”

Combined, Sterling Lexicon manages more than 25,000 global relocations annually, drawing on the resources of 14 regional offices and 1,000 supply chain partners, serving 180 countries across the globe. The newly branded company is part of The Suddath Companies, which is celebrating its 100th year in business.

“The new brand is all about creating a mobility experience that leads to happy, productive people,” said Mike Brannigan, CEO of The Suddath Companies. “Customers can now expect us to deliver seamlessly around the world while still providing local and regional expertise. Through our innovative technology, experienced employees and our breadth of services, we’ve carved out a unique niche in the market.”

For updates and more information about Sterling Lexicon, please visit sterlinglexicon.com.


© Business Wire 2019
