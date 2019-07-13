Top Monitor, PC & Laptop Prime Day 2019 Deals: Top Chromebook, Surface & MacBook Savings Identified by Consumer Walk

List of the best PC, monitor, Chromebook, MacBook & Surface Prime Day 2019 deals on Amazon right now

Laptop & PC Prime Day deals are starting to appear. Consumer Walk, the online deals experts, have rounded up the top Chromebook, MacBook, Microsoft Surface & 4K monitor deals at the moment and are listing them below.

Best Monitor Deals:

Best PC Deals:

Best Laptop Deals:

For the full range of live deals check Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 sale page. Note that some Prime Day Lightning deals require Prime membership.

This year Prime Day starts at midnight PT on Monday, July 15 and ends at 11:59 pm PT on Tuesday, July 16.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190713005027/en/