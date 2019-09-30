Top Names in Artificial Intelligence in Chicago

U.S. Department of Energy Hosts 2019 InnovationXLab Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit in Chicago

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) will convene a meeting with top experts from across government, academia, and industry to discuss future efforts in Artificial Intelligence (AI). The event, InnovationXLab Summit on Artificial Intelligence, takes place October 2-3, 2019, at the historic Drake Hotel in downtown Chicago. The summit will focus on effective ways AI can be harnessed to make life better for all Americans. Sessions will focus on highlighting DOE’s role in ensuring the United States remains the world leader in AI.

“DOE-fueled artificial intelligence is critical to keeping U.S. businesses competitive and impacting people’s lives in a positive way,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry. “The unrivaled power of our supercomputers enables us to connect the expertise of our Labs and the excellence of our facilities with the nation’s private sector innovation leaders in this incredible, fast-growing industry.”

Planned presentations also include insight into DOE-focused AI efforts that are already being applied broadly to strengthen national security and cybersecurity, and to improve grid resiliency and emergency response. With four of the ten fastest and most powerful supercomputers in the world located within the DOE lab system, this uniquely positions the U.S. to push the limits of AI, and this topic will also be discussed at the summit.

Additionally, DOE’s Artificial Intelligence Program (DOE AI) was recently established to harness world-class leadership in high-performance computing, facilities, and team science to build upon and accelerate the country’s existing AI research in all these areas and more.

Argonne National Laboratory is hosting the summit. Argonne Director, Paul Kearns, says, “Chicago is a major technology hub -- home to two Energy Department research centers, Argonne and Fermilab, along with the strength of academic powerhouses like the University of Chicago. This makes Chicago a perfect matrix for artificial intelligence research.”

Additional information about the summit and the complete conference agenda and guest speaker lineup can be found at: http://blogs.anl.gov/aixlab/. The welcome, keynote addresses, and a media availability, will be Livestreamed at www.livestream.com/argonnelive.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005679/en/