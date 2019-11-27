Log in
Top Ninja Kitchen Black Friday Deals of 2019: The Latest Ninja Foodi Food Processor, Blender, Air Fryer & Ninja Coffee Bar System Sales Compared by The Consumer Post

11/27/2019 | 02:41am EST

Money saving experts have found the best Ninja Black Friday 2019 deals, including Ninja Coffee Bar System & Foodi blender, smart air fry oven, food processor & pressure cooker deals

What are the best Black Friday Ninja deals of 2019? The Consumer Post monitor savings on best-selling Ninja Coffee Bar Systems and Ninja Foodi air fryers, grills, food processors and pressure cookers over Black Friday and are sharing their top picks for shoppers below.

Best Ninja deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Black Friday home page. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Ninja Kitchen has successfully made its name in the small household appliance industry, thanks to its range of topnotch kitchen appliances paired with competitive prices. One of Ninja’s best-selling appliances is the Ninja Coffee Bar System CF097 which is equipped with Auto-IQ One Touch Intelligence technology that automatically adjusts brew cycles. Meanwhile, the Ninja Foodi line offers highly rated food processors, blenders, air fryers, pressure cookers, grills and digital ovens for personal and professional use.

What savings can shoppers expect on products on Black Friday? Deals on Black Friday offer considerable savings to shoppers across all product categories. In 2016, Profitero reported that Amazon sold mid-range electronic items, which are normally priced between $50 to $100, at 36% off on average.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


