Top Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Nintendo Switch, 3DS, 2DS XL & NES Console & Bundle Deals Reviewed by Retail Fuse

12/01/2019 | 08:01pm EST

Money saving experts have found the best Cyber Monday 2019 Nintendo deals, including Nintendo gaming consoles, bundles and controller deals

Here’s our expert pick of the best Nintendo Cyber Monday deals, reviewed and published by the Cyber Monday sales team at Retail Fuse.

Best Nintendo deals:

Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. We recommend checking Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A Nintendo Switch caters to the needs of those who want a dedicated gaming console they can easily bring along. The Nintendo 2DS XL and 3DS XL are also portable and more budget-friendly although the 3DS XL has more advanced technology than the 2DS XL. It’s common for any of these consoles to be purchased as a bundle with classic or exclusive games.

Are there still deals to be found on Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday was originally conceived by retailers to encourage shoppers to make their purchases online. New deals and more discounts are typically offered by online retailers on Cyber Monday.

Amazon noted that Cyber Monday 2018 was its biggest sales event ever at the time.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
HOT NEWS
