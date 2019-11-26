Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Top OnePlus 7 & 6 Black Friday Deals 2019: OnePlus 7T Pro, 7 Pro, 6T & 6 Smartphone Sales Rounded Up by Consumer Articles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 05:10am EST

We’re listing the top OnePlus cell phone Black Friday deals for 2019, featuring savings on OnePlus 6, 6T, 7, 7 Pro & 7T Pro smartphones

Find the best OnePlus Black Friday deals listed below, including instant savings on OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, 7T Pro, 6 & 6T cell phones .

Best OnePlus deals:

Save up to 43% off on the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G at Sprint - check the latest deals on the latest OnePlus 7 5G-enabled cell phones with 90Hz displays and 64GB, 128GB & 256GB storage

Save up to $15/mo. on OnePlus cell phones & service plans at Sprint - enjoy instant savings on highly-rated OnePlus flagship smartphones with 8GB RAM and AMOLED displays

Save up to 86% on OnePlus unlocked smartphones at Amazon - including savings on new and renewed models. The latest OnePlus 7 phones feature 8GB to 12GB RAM, a minimum of 6.41” displays, and up to three rear cameras

Save up to $189 on OnePlus 7, 7T & 7 Pro unlocked cell phones at Amazon - the latest factory unlocked international models of the OnePlus 7 line are available in Mirror Black, Mirror Gray & Nebula Blue

Black Friday sales are time limited. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday home page. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Chinese manufacturer OnePlus started out as an enthusiast brand, but has since been recognized for their quality devices. The OnePlus 7T Pro is their newest release and closely followed the launch of the OnePlus 7T. Both feature a triple camera on the rear, except the 7T Pro has a pop-up front camera. The OnePlus 7 Pro has a similar design, but offers more color options. The older OnePlus 7 only has dual cameras like the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.

Does Amazon have Black Friday sales? Both Walmart and Amazon run Black Friday sales and are the best retailers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday shoppers in 2019.

During Amazon’s Black Friday sale in 2018, over one million toys and 700,000 fashion products were purchased online within the first nine hours. Amazon shoppers can expect deep discounts on the top retailer’s wide array of products. The e-commerce giant also releases special new deals everyday for holiday shoppers.

Walmart’s e-commerce sales are predicted to grow by 33% in 2019, as reported by eMarketer. They recently overtook Apple to become the third largest online retailer in the US behind Amazon and eBay.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:45aSilicon Valley Adjusts to New Reality as $100 Billion Evaporates
DJ
05:45aSoftBank Shareholders Criticize Company After WeWork Wipeout
DJ
05:45aGM Battle Against Fiat Chrysler Faces Sizable Hurdles
DJ
05:45aTETHYS PETROLEUM : Corporate Update
NE
05:43aFUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST : European industries unite to call for an ambitious EU industrial strategy
PU
05:43aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :incorporation of joint venture company
PU
05:43aMMC BHD : Corporation Berhad Records Higher Profit Before Zakat and Taxation at RM120 Million, Up 35% for Third Quarter 2019
PU
05:43aGOLD PEAK INDUSTRIES : 2019/2020 Unaudited Interim Results Announcement (For the six months ended 30 September 2019)
PU
05:43aINFOSYS : Launches Cyber Next Platform-Based Offerings, Powered by Microsoft Azure Sentinel
PU
05:42aINVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD : Avance Gas Holding Ltd Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
2INTEL CORPORATION : U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears
3PEUGEOT : Car parts maker Faurecia sees record profits in 2022, shares rise
4BOUGAINVILLE COPPER LIMITED : Bougainville mining expectations rise amid peaceful referendum
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH Chief Aims High With His Wager On Tiffany -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group