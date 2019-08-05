Top Patent Litigator Drew Woodmansee Joins Hooper, Lundy & Bookman as Head of IP Practice

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hooper, Lundy & Bookman is pleased to announce that M. Andrew "Drew" Woodmansee has joined the firm as a shareholder in its San Diego office, where he will lead the firm's intellectual property practice. A seasoned patent litigator with 23 years' experience representing a broad range of health care and life sciences clients, Woodmansee expands and complements the firm's sophisticated health care litigation practice. He joins from Jones Day, where he was partner.

"We have a long and successful track record doing high-end litigation for a range of health care providers and suppliers," said Robert W. Lundy, the firm's Chairman of the Board and former Managing Partner. "Adding an IP capability to the mix — with a highly skilled attorney of Drew's stature as head of the practice — will greatly enhance our existing offerings and serve to build even deeper relationships with those clients. Drew works hard to truly understand his clients' business, products and the competitive landscape in order to tailor a legal strategy that will meet business objectives. All of our clients will benefit from his creative and strategic thinking."

Woodmansee has spent more than two decades representing clients in high-stakes patent litigation throughout the United States, primarily in the medical device, diagnostics, surgical equipment, and pharmaceutical industries. A veteran trial attorney, Woodmansee has tried cases to verdict in jury trials, bench trials, and in Section 337 investigations before the U.S. International Trade Commission, as well as numerous cases for pharmaceutical clients under the Hatch-Waxman Act.

Characteristic engagements include representing Dexcom in successful patent litigation related to continuous glucose monitors and a San-Diego-based diagnostics company in a patent dispute that involved one bench trial and two jury trials. In the latter case, the jury delivered a defense verdict for Woodmansee's client, which the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit later affirmed.

"Hooper, Lundy & Bookman is a premier firm in the life sciences and health care space, which has long been the focus of my practice," Woodmansee noted. "To be able to come in and start an IP practice to support and expand those efforts — to be our clients' guide through the thickets of the IP world — is a great thrill."

Added Mark Johnson, Managing Partner of the firm's San Diego office: "We have offices in some of the best life sciences markets in the country, including San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and Boston. With Drew at the helm we can now offer another essential legal service to clients in these markets and beyond, just as Drew's clients will benefit from the firm's expansive capabilities in areas like fraud and abuse, as well as Medicare reimbursement, for example. We couldn't have asked for a better fit."

Prior to joining Jones Day, Woodmansee was partner at Morrison & Foerster where he practiced for nearly 16 years, during which time he served as head of the litigation department in the San Diego office. In addition to his client work, Woodmansee has long been involved in the San Diego legal community, having served on the board of directors for the San Diego Volunteer Law Program and the San Diego Gay and Lesbian Bar Association. He will bring this experience to bear at Hooper, Lundy & Bookman as the newest member of the firm's Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

