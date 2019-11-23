Top Patio Furniture Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Patio Heater, Fire Pit & Shed Savings Rated by Retail Fuse

Compare early Black Friday 2019 patio furniture deals and save now on sheds, patio heaters & fire pits

Outdoor living spaces are improved significantly with patio furniture and other amenities. Families can enjoy dinners and nighttime gatherings through a patio heater or a backyard fire pit, which provides warmth in addition to enhancing the patio's aesthetic appeal. Patio sets consisting of cushioned chairs, benches, and ottomans, or with complementary tables are popular. Multi-functional sheds are also a common addition to provide storage for tools and equipment.

What makes Black Friday deals special? Black Friday deals are time-limited savings offered on a variety of product categories during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to a 2016 report by Profitero, mid-range electronics sold during the event that year featured an average of 36% off their retail prices.

In recent years the best Black Friday deals have usually been found on the web, which is now the preferred shopping method for consumers in the US. Deloitte’s 2018 study revealed that fully half of all surveyed shoppers favored online sales over in-store deals.

