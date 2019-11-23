Top Patio Furniture Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Patio Heater, Fire Pit & Shed Savings Rated by Retail Fuse

Searching for the top patio furniture deals for Black Friday 2019? Deal reviewers at Retail Fuse have published their list of the best early patio heaters, sheds, outdoor fireplaces & fire pit deals for 2019. Find their updated list of links to deals below.
Best Patio Furniture deals:
Save up to $350 on top-rated patio furniture at Amazon - check live prices on best-selling patio chairs, tables, bar sets, dining sets, conversation sets, bistro sets, cushions & accessories
Save up to 40% on a wide range of patio furniture at Walmart.com - save on popular furniture sets and pieces from Better Homes & Gardens, Belham Living, Coral Coast and more top brands
Save up to 31% on metal, stone & ceramic fire pits at Amazon - check live prices on propane, charcoal & wood-burning fire pits with BBQ cooking grills and flame-retardant lids
Save up to 46% on fire pits and outdoor fireplaces at Walmart.com - save on Mainstays, Axxonn, Best Choice Products & Sun Joe fire pits
Save up to 33% on Hiland, AmazonBasics & Dr. Infrared patio heaters at Amazon - save on highly rated electric, propane, gas & wood outdoor heaters
Save up to 52% on patio heaters & heat lamps at Walmart.com - check live prices on wall-mounted, hanging, standing & portable backyard heaters
Save up to $350 on Rubbermaid, Suncast, Arrow & Keter sheds at Amazon - check live prices on plastic, resin & galvanized steel outdoor storage for lawn equipment and backyard tools
Save up to 38% on best-selling storage sheds at Walmart.com - check deals on weather-resistant vertical & horizontal sheds for patio accessories, garden supplies & pool equipment
Save up to 69% on lawn mowers, snowblowers, leaf blowers, hot tubs & patio furniture at Walmart.com - including deals on Greenworks, PowerSmart, Keter & Intex patio and garden products
Black Friday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Outdoor living spaces are improved significantly with patio furniture and other amenities. Families can enjoy dinners and nighttime gatherings through a patio heater or a backyard fire pit, which provides warmth in addition to enhancing the patio's aesthetic appeal. Patio sets consisting of cushioned chairs, benches, and ottomans, or with complementary tables are popular. Multi-functional sheds are also a common addition to provide storage for tools and equipment.
What makes Black Friday deals special? Black Friday deals are time-limited savings offered on a variety of product categories during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to a 2016 report by Profitero, mid-range electronics sold during the event that year featured an average of 36% off their retail prices.
In recent years the best Black Friday deals have usually been found on the web, which is now the preferred shopping method for consumers in the US. Deloitte’s 2018 study revealed that fully half of all surveyed shoppers favored online sales over in-store deals.
