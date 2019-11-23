Log in
Top Patio Furniture Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Patio Heater, Fire Pit & Shed Savings Rated by Retail Fuse

11/23/2019 | 11:51am EST

Compare early Black Friday 2019 patio furniture deals and save now on sheds, patio heaters & fire pits

Searching for the top patio furniture deals for Black Friday 2019? Deal reviewers at Retail Fuse have published their list of the best early patio heaters, sheds, outdoor fireplaces & fire pit deals for 2019. Find their updated list of links to deals below.

Best Patio Furniture deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Outdoor living spaces are improved significantly with patio furniture and other amenities. Families can enjoy dinners and nighttime gatherings through a patio heater or a backyard fire pit, which provides warmth in addition to enhancing the patio's aesthetic appeal. Patio sets consisting of cushioned chairs, benches, and ottomans, or with complementary tables are popular. Multi-functional sheds are also a common addition to provide storage for tools and equipment.

What makes Black Friday deals special? Black Friday deals are time-limited savings offered on a variety of product categories during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to a 2016 report by Profitero, mid-range electronics sold during the event that year featured an average of 36% off their retail prices.

In recent years the best Black Friday deals have usually been found on the web, which is now the preferred shopping method for consumers in the US. Deloitte’s 2018 study revealed that fully half of all surveyed shoppers favored online sales over in-store deals.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
