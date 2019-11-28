Log in
Top Pet Housing Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: Cat Trees, Dog Beds & Aquarium Deals Reviewed by Consumer Articles

11/28/2019 | 08:21pm EST

Consumer Articles compare the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday pet deals of 2019 and identify savings on Chewy and Petco dog beds, cat trees, fish tanks and more.

What are the top Black Friday & Cyber Monday Chewy and Petco pet deals for 2019? Deals experts at Consumer Articles have compared savings on dog DNA tests, cat trees, dog beds, aquarium and fish tanks and are listing the best live deals below.

Best pet deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Pets need comfort and caring like humans do. Pet owners can purchase interactive cat trees and anxiety-reducing dog beds for their pets’ comfort or provide popular treats from Chewy and Petco to further the love shown to a pet. There are also dog DNA tests which can be administered to ensure that dogs are in good shape and is not at risk for any genetic diseases. Those who are not into furry pets can opt for a fish instead. Depending on the size of the fish tank or aquarium, pet lovers can keep as many fish as they can as long as it fits in the tank.

What savings can shoppers expect on products on Black Friday? Black Friday deals are time-limited savings offered on a variety of product categories during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to a 2016 report by Profitero, mid-range electronics sold during the event that year featured an average of 36% off their retail prices.

Each year, more and more Black Friday shoppers make their purchases online rather than in-store. CNBC reported that online sales went up by 23.6% in 2018 compared to the previous year.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
