Top Pet Housing Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: Cat Trees, Dog Beds & Aquarium Deals Reviewed by Consumer Articles

Consumer Articles compare the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday pet deals of 2019 and identify savings on Chewy and Petco dog beds, cat trees, fish tanks and more.

Pets need comfort and caring like humans do. Pet owners can purchase interactive cat trees and anxiety-reducing dog beds for their pets’ comfort or provide popular treats from Chewy and Petco to further the love shown to a pet. There are also dog DNA tests which can be administered to ensure that dogs are in good shape and is not at risk for any genetic diseases. Those who are not into furry pets can opt for a fish instead. Depending on the size of the fish tank or aquarium, pet lovers can keep as many fish as they can as long as it fits in the tank.

What savings can shoppers expect on products on Black Friday? Black Friday deals are time-limited savings offered on a variety of product categories during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to a 2016 report by Profitero, mid-range electronics sold during the event that year featured an average of 36% off their retail prices.

Each year, more and more Black Friday shoppers make their purchases online rather than in-store. CNBC reported that online sales went up by 23.6% in 2018 compared to the previous year.

