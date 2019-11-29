Top Pet Housing & Supplies Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Cat Trees, Dog Beds & Aquarium Sales Rounded Up by The Consumer Post

All the top pet Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals for 2019 are being listed below. Online deals specialists at The Consumer Post round-up cat beds, dog cages, small animal hutches and aquarium deals over Black Friday & Cyber Monday and are sharing the best live deals below.
Best pet deals:
Save up to 64% on a wide range of Plush Paws, PetSafe, K&H, MarineLand & more trusted pet supplies brands at Amazon - save on best-selling dog beds, DNA tests, cat trees, aquariums, fish tanks & more
Save up to 20% on a high quality pet supplies, accessories & medicines at the Chewy online store - save on aquariums, fish tanks, dog beds, cat trees, DNA tests & more
Save up to 23% on PetFusion, Best Friends, MidWest, Furhaven & dog bed brands - save on top-rated dog beds at Amazon.com
Save on Embark, Wisdom Panel, Mars & more best-selling dog DNA tests - save on a wide range of canine DNA test kits at Amazon
Save up to 51% on top-quality cat trees from AmazonBasics, Go Pet Club & Vesper - check live prices of best-selling Go Pet Club 62-inch & 72-inch cat trees at Amazon.com
Save up to 44% on best-selling aquariums, fish tanks, kits & accessories at Amazon - check live prices on trusted brands such as MarineLand, Tetra, Marina & more
Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales are time limited.
Just like almost every other year, Chewy has been offering pet owners huge discounts on all their products during Black Friday. Since Chewy is an online-only company, pet lovers need not worry about facing crowds to take advantage of their amazing deals on pet food, dog beds, cat trees, aquariums, fish tanks and even dog DNA tests. The savings don’t stop with Black Friday. Chewy usually extends its sale through Cyber Monday, with similar sitewide discounts and free shipping perks.
What percentage savings do stores give on Black Friday? Retailers typically place considerable discounts on their products during Black Friday. In 2018, Adobe Digital Insights found that deals on toys were offered at an average savings of 31%.
The best deals are usually available online. In recent years, the majority of shoppers have shifted from going in-store to making online purchases.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers.
