Top Pet Housing & Supplies Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Cat Trees, Dog Beds & Aquarium Sales Rounded Up by The Consumer Post

11/29/2019 | 03:21am EST

Our experts round-up the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Chewy and Petco dog & cat beds, aquarium and fish tank deals of 2019

All the top pet Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals for 2019 are being listed below. Online deals specialists at The Consumer Post round-up cat beds, dog cages, small animal hutches and aquarium deals over Black Friday & Cyber Monday and are sharing the best live deals below.

Best pet deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Just like almost every other year, Chewy has been offering pet owners huge discounts on all their products during Black Friday. Since Chewy is an online-only company, pet lovers need not worry about facing crowds to take advantage of their amazing deals on pet food, dog beds, cat trees, aquariums, fish tanks and even dog DNA tests. The savings don’t stop with Black Friday. Chewy usually extends its sale through Cyber Monday, with similar sitewide discounts and free shipping perks.

What percentage savings do stores give on Black Friday? Retailers typically place considerable discounts on their products during Black Friday. In 2018, Adobe Digital Insights found that deals on toys were offered at an average savings of 31%.

The best deals are usually available online. In recent years, the majority of shoppers have shifted from going in-store to making online purchases.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
