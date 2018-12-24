Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Top Posts: Entry-Level Home Inventory Yields Declining New Home Size

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 03:20pm CET

With the end of 2018 approaching, NAHB's Eye on Housing is reviewing the posts that attracted the most readers over the last year. In November, we analyzed trends for new home size.

Continuing a multiyear trend, new single-family home size decreased during the third quarter of 2018. New home size has been falling over the last three years due to an incremental move to additional entry-level home construction.

According to third quarter 2018 data from the Census Quarterly Starts and Completions by Purpose and Design and NAHB analysis, median single-family square floor area decreased to 2,320 square feet. Average (mean) square footage for new single-family homes declined to 2,495 square feet.

On a less volatile one-year moving average, the recent trend of declines in new home size can be seen on the graph above, although current readings remain elevated. Since cycle lows (and on a one-year moving average basis), the average size of new single-family homes is 8% higher at 2,565 square feet, while the median size is 13% higher at 2,369 square feet.

The post-recession increase in single-family home size is consistent with the historical pattern coming out of recessions. Typical new home size falls prior to and during a recession as home buyers tighten budgets, and then sizes rise as high-end homebuyers, who face fewer credit constraints, return to the housing market in relatively greater proportions. This pattern was exacerbated during the current business cycle due to market weakness among first-time homebuyers and supply-side constraints in the building market. But current declines in size indicate that this part of the cycle has ended, and size will trend lower as builders add more entry-level homes into inventory and the custom market cools.

In contrast to single-family patterns, new multifamily apartment size is down compared to the pre-recession period. This is due to the weak for-sale multifamily market and strength for rental demand.

Disclaimer

NAHB - National Association of Home Builders published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 14:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30pDollar weakens on government shutdown concerns, weaker stocks
RE
03:20pWEST SUFFOLK FOREST HEATH AND ST EDMUNDSBURY COU : Councils awarded £335,500 to spark ground breaking smart energy pilot
PU
03:20pTOP POSTS : Entry-Level Home Inventory Yields Declining New Home Size
PU
03:18pWall Street set to open lower in shortened session
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:55pSOCAR STATE OIL OF AZERBAIJAN REPUBLIC : built and installed single-handedly a new offshore platform at Bulla-deniz field
PU
02:45pChicago Fed National Activity Index Rose in November
DJ
02:40pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Auction for Sale (Re-issue) of Government Stocks
PU
02:31pUK markets fall on Christmas eve, no Santa rally in sight
RE
02:07pCURRENCIES : Dollar Slides In Thin Holiday Trading
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Mark Zuckerberg Named Forbes Biggest Billionaire Loser Of 2018
2FORTUM OYJ : Uniper in exclusive talks to sell French business to Kretinsky's EPH
3Oil falls in line with stricken stock markets
4European shares falter as worst year since 2008 nears its end
5HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : South Korea to file complaint against BMW for "delayed" response to engine fires

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.