Top Prime Day Roomba Deals for 2019: Amazon's Best Roomba 980, 960, 690, 890 & Robot Vacuum Deals Reviewed by Deal Stripe

07/15/2019 | 01:48pm EDT

Compare the best Prime Day Roomba robot vacuum deals and save on top-rated models such as the Roomba i7, 980 & 960

Roomba Prime Day deals are live. Sales experts at Deal Stripe are comparing the best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals for Prime Day 2019. Check the list below for links to the latest deals.

Best Roomba Prime Day Deals:

Save $349 on the iRobot Roomba 980 - this advanced robot automatically increases suction on carpets

Save 39% off on the iRobot Roomba 690 - this is one of iRobot’s budget-friendly models and is compatible with Alexa

Save $210 on the iRobot Roomba e5 - this new model delivers 5 times the suction power and runs for up to 90 minutes

Save $149 on the iRobot Roomba 891 - this robot vacuum is on sale now as a Prime exclusive deal

Check out the full range of iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaners on sale at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on top-rated 900 series & budget-friendly 600 series models

Best Robot Vacuum Prime Day Deals:

Save 37% off on the Shark ION RV750 - this robot vacuum features voice control, WiFi connectivity, as well as Alexa compatibility

Save 72% off on the KOIOS I3 Robot Vacuum - this robotic vacuum has 80% higher suction than other brands with its advanced auto-clean system

Save 45% off on the ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 and Echo Dot (3rd Generation) - save more when you buy this robot vacuum with Amazon’s smart speaker

Save $131 on the Neato Robotics D4 Connected Robot Vacuum - uses LaserSmart technology for navigating, mapping and cleaning a home

Save up to $360 on a wide range of robot vacuum cleaners at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on best-selling Roomba, Shark ION & Neato robot vacuum cleaners

Amazon’s Prime Day page is now live with millions of deals. Certain deals are only available to members of Amazon Prime.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.


