Top Producer Tanya Dzhibrailova Achieves 15-Year Milestone

03/10/2020 | 01:46pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 10, No. 1 company-wide Top Producer for five years running, Tanya Dzhibrailova celebrates 15 years with Corcoran Global Living (formerly Zephyr Real Estate). Tanya has held a spot in the top-producer category for all 15 years of her tenure, and is poised to continue her dominance of that top spot.

Tanya is a highly-sought speaker and lecturer in industry conferences and gatherings, and she readily shares her expertise and encouragement in her chosen profession. Her loyal customer following is well known and apparent by the voluminous rave reviews on both Yelp and Zillow. She is frequently featured in prestigious listings such as the Leading 100 and Top 1000 Realtors both locally and nationwide.

“We decided to work with Tanya based on her overwhelmingly positive Yelp reviews and we couldn't be happier we did so. Tanya has a wealth of knowledge and experience navigating the competitive and complicated San Francisco market. I highly recommend Tanya and know you'll benefit as much as we have, from her knowledge and extensive network of fellow brokers, lenders, and contractors.” Ben T.

Tanya is dedicated to excellence and has an impressive list of certifications, accomplishments and skills: Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS), Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES), Certified GREEN Sustainable Property (GREEN), Certified Internet Professional (e-PRO), Seller Representative (SRS) and Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR). She is also a member of the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco, Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, Round Table of San Francisco, and Top Agent Network (TAN).

“Tanya is unstoppable in her pursuit of success,” commented Randall Kostick, Broker of Record. “We look forward to many more shared milestones with our No. 1 Top Producer.”

Tanya is based at the West Portal office and may be reached at her website: www.PropertiesbyTanya.com.

About Corcoran Global Living
With 10 locations across San Francisco, Marin, San Mateo and Alameda Counties, Corcoran Global Living is strategically positioned to serve our loyal customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. We are San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.1 billion in gross annual sales and a current roster of more than 300 dedicated, professional agents. We are also San Francisco’s most frequently chosen independent real estate brokerage with one in ten transactions represented by one of our agents. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, we have the experience, service and expertise to surpass our clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit www.CorcoranGL.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fec16d1b-e47f-4ae1-9d4a-d5619b906fdf

 

Media contact: Melody Foster
Corcoran Global Living
San Francisco, CA
415.426.3203
melodyfoster@corcorangl.com

Primary Logo

Tanya Dzhibrailova

© GlobeNewswire 2020
