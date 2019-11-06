Log in
Top Projector Black Friday Deals 2019: Early 4K & 1080p Home Theater & Mini Projector Savings Rated by Retail Fuse

11/06/2019 | 08:51pm EST

Early Black Friday 2019 projector deals are live now, here’s all the best early Black Friday savings on top-rated 4K & home theater projectors

Searching for the top 1080p HD & 4K projector deals for Black Friday 2019? Deal reviewers at Retail Fuse have published their list of the best early home theater and portable projector deals for 2019. Find their updated list of links to deals below.

Best Projector deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their latest deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Projectors are essential display devices for offices, as they maximize viewability in conference rooms and gathering halls. Recently, however, mini 4K projectors from Epson, JVC, ViewSonic, and more have been finding their way into home theater setups. Combined with full surround systems and Dolby Atmos or DTS:X support, families can go to the cinemas in their very own home and enjoy UHD 1080p video quality without waiting in line.

On which date will Black Friday land this year? Black Friday is taking place on the 29th November this year whilst Cyber Monday arrives 3 days later on the 2nd December.

Amazon shoppers should keep an eye on Amazon’s deals for several weeks before Black Friday as they normally start in early November. As the four-day sales weekend approaches, Amazon releases new deals every hour. This year Walmart is also offering holiday sales early. From October 25th to the end of November, Walmart is advertising discounts on large ticket items in their kitchen, home, electronics and sporting goods departments as part of their early Black Friday deals. The start of Walmart’s Black Friday event is usually on Thanksgiving (November 28), though Black Friday deals can be found on their website the night before.

Deals continue through Cyber Monday at all the big online retailers, with Amazon often extending Cyber Monday to last an entire week as part of their Cyber Monday Deals Week.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.


