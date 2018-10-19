Top Real Estate Expansion Business, Five Doors Network, Names New CEO and Receives Inc. 5000 Status

The Five Doors Network today announced that the Company’s Board of
Directors has named Vlad Kats as its Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Kats joined Keller Williams Realty in 2011 as a top-producing agent
and assumed the role of Team Leader (CEO) of the newly-launched Keller
Williams Legacy in 2014. Under his leadership, the Legacy Market Center
grew from 59 associates to over 400 in less than three years— becoming
the fastest-growing real estate office in the nation and the number one
real estate office by size, units, and volume in the Baltimore Metro
Area.
Seth Campbell, who co-founded the Five Doors Network in 2014, has
stepped down from his role as CEO to focus exclusively on his work as
Chairman of the Board of Directors. Joining Mr. Campbell as Board
Members and investors are Mr. Kats, Jeff Payne and Devin Doherty.
“It is my honor and privilege to lead this company into the future and
to continue building on the impressive foundation already in place,”
said Mr. Kats of assuming his new role. “This is simply an amazing
opportunity given the caliber of talent surrounding me, and I am excited
by the challenge of building a company that defines the industry’s
future.”
Of Mr. Kats, Mr. Campbell affirmed that his ability to be simultaneously
“vision and leadership oriented” would transform the role of CEO and
help further propel the Five Doors Network’s substantive growth
trajectory.
“I have known Vlad for over five years, and in that time he has proven
himself to be a leader and a builder,” continued Mr. Campbell.
Prior to his career in real estate, Mr. Kats was an economist for a
major U.S. Government Agency, a small business owner and an adjunct
professor of Management. He holds a degree in Economics from St. Mary’s
College of Maryland and a Master of Business Administration from the
University of Maryland in College Park. Mr. Kats is also an active
participant in programs designed by Landmark Worldwide.
Mr. Kats concludes, “I am excited to be putting together all of my
previous experiences, both professional and personal, to benefit the
company’s leaders and members while concurrently advancing our core
mission— Building Generational Wealth Through Real Estate.”
A National Legacy Grows
Mr. Kats’ appointment as CEO comes during an exciting period of national
recognition for the Five Doors Network.
This week, the Five Doors Network was honored at Inc. magazine’s
Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala in San Antonio, Texas after debuting at No.
113 on its 27th annual Inc. 5000 list over the summer. The
list is widely regarded as the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s
fastest-growing private companies.
“If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it’s unparalleled recognition of
your years of hard work and sacrifice,” said Inc. Editor-in-Chief
James Ledbetter. “The lines of business may come and go, or come and
stay. What doesn’t change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate
the forces that shape our lives.”
The Five Doors Network was also honored with the No. 1 spot for
Baltimore-based companies, and as the No. 6 Top Real Estate company in
the United States.
About the Five Doors Network
The Five Doors Network supports real estate professionals who value
leadership, growth, and systems of production. We attract like-minded
and talented individuals who believe in the value of working together to
move further, faster and achieve their goals using our technology and
leadership platform. We foster an organizational culture that values
collaboration, strength of community, changing family trees and
fulfilling our mission of Building Generational Wealth Through Real
Estate!
Five Doors members work together to build businesses by keeping a focus
on profitability and reducing overhead risk, while achieving both
personal and professional goals. The Five Doors Network is the top
expansion team of the largest real estate company in the world, Keller
Williams Realty, and the No. 113 fastest-growing, privately-held company
in the United States.
