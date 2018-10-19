Top Real Estate Expansion Business, Five Doors Network, Names New CEO and Receives Inc. 5000 Status

The Five Doors Network today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has named Vlad Kats as its Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Kats joined Keller Williams Realty in 2011 as a top-producing agent and assumed the role of Team Leader (CEO) of the newly-launched Keller Williams Legacy in 2014. Under his leadership, the Legacy Market Center grew from 59 associates to over 400 in less than three years— becoming the fastest-growing real estate office in the nation and the number one real estate office by size, units, and volume in the Baltimore Metro Area.

Seth Campbell, who co-founded the Five Doors Network in 2014, has stepped down from his role as CEO to focus exclusively on his work as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Joining Mr. Campbell as Board Members and investors are Mr. Kats, Jeff Payne and Devin Doherty.

“It is my honor and privilege to lead this company into the future and to continue building on the impressive foundation already in place,” said Mr. Kats of assuming his new role. “This is simply an amazing opportunity given the caliber of talent surrounding me, and I am excited by the challenge of building a company that defines the industry’s future.”

Of Mr. Kats, Mr. Campbell affirmed that his ability to be simultaneously “vision and leadership oriented” would transform the role of CEO and help further propel the Five Doors Network’s substantive growth trajectory.

“I have known Vlad for over five years, and in that time he has proven himself to be a leader and a builder,” continued Mr. Campbell.

Prior to his career in real estate, Mr. Kats was an economist for a major U.S. Government Agency, a small business owner and an adjunct professor of Management. He holds a degree in Economics from St. Mary’s College of Maryland and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Maryland in College Park. Mr. Kats is also an active participant in programs designed by Landmark Worldwide.

Mr. Kats concludes, “I am excited to be putting together all of my previous experiences, both professional and personal, to benefit the company’s leaders and members while concurrently advancing our core mission— Building Generational Wealth Through Real Estate.”

A National Legacy Grows

Mr. Kats’ appointment as CEO comes during an exciting period of national recognition for the Five Doors Network.

This week, the Five Doors Network was honored at Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala in San Antonio, Texas after debuting at No. 113 on its 27th annual Inc. 5000 list over the summer. The list is widely regarded as the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

“If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it’s unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice,” said Inc. Editor-in-Chief James Ledbetter. “The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn’t change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives.”

The Five Doors Network was also honored with the No. 1 spot for Baltimore-based companies, and as the No. 6 Top Real Estate company in the United States.

About the Five Doors Network

The Five Doors Network supports real estate professionals who value leadership, growth, and systems of production. We attract like-minded and talented individuals who believe in the value of working together to move further, faster and achieve their goals using our technology and leadership platform. We foster an organizational culture that values collaboration, strength of community, changing family trees and fulfilling our mission of Building Generational Wealth Through Real Estate!

Five Doors members work together to build businesses by keeping a focus on profitability and reducing overhead risk, while achieving both personal and professional goals. The Five Doors Network is the top expansion team of the largest real estate company in the world, Keller Williams Realty, and the No. 113 fastest-growing, privately-held company in the United States.

