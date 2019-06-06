Top Retail Industry Veteran & One Of Fortune's 50 Most Powerful Women in Business Joins Dynamic Advisory Board Of Rising Blockchain Company To Tackle Industry Woes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becoming one of only two top-level women executives for the consumer goods organization, Deb Henretta, former Group President at Procter & Gamble and current board member at S.C. Johnson, has joined SKUxchange’s growing advisory board alongside other industry leaders and former executives from JPMorgan, Walmart, Coca-Cola, and Valpak.



SKUxchange is a global blockchain technology company based in the Greater Tampa Bay Area that provides a “Single Source of Truth” for brands, retailers, media and service providers to eliminate fraud and double-spend, while creating transparency and proof of ROI with near real-time coupon reconciliation and settlement, all with a frictionless user interaction.

“I am excited to join such a fast paced, growth company that is delivering groundbreaking blockchain technology in provocative and much needed ways. SKUx will revolutionize the promotional offer industry with significant enhancements to offer delivery, offer redemption, and the reconciliation process that is complete with actual concrete proof of ROI,” Henretta said. “This has been a major issue affecting the retail industry – and many others including hospitality.”

Deb Henretta Background

Deb Henretta spent a majority of her career at Procter & Gamble where she successfully grew and led several of the organization’s multi-billion dollar businesses for 30 years.

As Group President, she served as Senior Executive Officer of e-Business which touched nearly half of the company’s then $86 billion global business. Additionally, she served as Senior Executive Officer of P&G’s $20 billion beauty, $20 billion Asian, and $14 billion baby care businesses.

A widely respected leader in the consumer goods and retail industries, Ms. Henretta spent seven consecutive years on Fortune Magazine’s US and Global rankings of the 50 Most Powerful Women in Business.

Today, Ms. Henretta is a partner at G100 Companies and spearheads SSA & Company's digital transformation practice. She also serves on the Board of Directors at Corning Inc., Meritage Homes Corporation, American Eagle Outfitters, and privately held S.C. Johnson.

Previously, Ms. Henretta served on the Board of Directors at Sprint, Staples, and the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) – and had a USA State Department Appointment to the Business Council of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), where she was the first woman to serve as Chair of the APEC Business Council.

SKUxchange Announces Launch of New Signature Product

The company recently announced the launch of its signature product, SKUx, a blockchain-based enterprise level solution for the promotional offer industry. It works directly with brands, retailers, media, and service providers to help eliminate fraud while creating transparency and proof of ROI.

By using a simple API, partners are able to send offers data into a shared blockchain database. This data is then serialized and normalized through SKUx’s proprietary technology into a common format, providing streamlined access for each partner and the network as a whole. Most importantly, it does not require partners to change existing internal processes when issuing coupons and offers. This has previously been a major hurdle when developing a widespread and adoptable solution.

“Imagine brands having the ability to see the effectiveness and redemption of a promotion offer in real time bringing the legacy promotion offer industry into the modern era,” Henretta said. “This will solve significant pain points in the nearly $1 trillion promotional offer industry and beyond.”

The company’s co-founder and chief executive officer, James Sampey, added:

“We are thrilled to be working with a proven leader like Deb Henretta. Her vast experience in leadership, specifically at the largest advertising brand in the world, P&G, will open tremendous opportunities for SKUxchange. Great companies are able to attract great people, and Deb Henretta is the best of the best.”

About SKUxchange

SKUxchange is empowering brands in an on-demand and convenience-driven economy.

SKUx technology offers near real-time reconciliation and settlement while leveraging the power of blockchain to improve security, transparency and efficiency of promotional offers. The company has been quietly collaborating with industry thought leaders and has assembled key distribution partnerships that will enable SKUxchange to scale quickly as volume increases.

Please visit www.skux.io to learn more.

