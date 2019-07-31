Log in
Top Retail Market Challenges in the US | Experts at Infiniti Examine the Headwinds Facing the US Retail Sector Right Now

07/31/2019 | 07:31am EDT

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent article on headwinds facing the US retail market right now. In this article, experts at Infiniti Research provide insights on some of the key challenges facing the US retail market and also suggests ways to overcome them.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005087/en/

Headwinds facing the US retail industry. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The retail industry in the United States is fairly consolidated and heterogeneous. It is not only one of the biggest retail markets in the world, but it is also the most competitive. Furthermore, the top ten retail companies in the US retail market hold one-third of the total market share. As the retail market is constantly evolving, retailers are finding themselves in an uphill battle to profitably increase growth and market share. Planning for and responding to potential retail industry challenges has to be a large part of the overall strategy for any retailer in the US.

Infiniti possesses over 15 years of experience in helping retailers to increase business agility and decrease operating costs. Request a free proposal to know more about how our solutions can help overcome the key challenges in retail markets.

Retail market challenges in the US

Attaining operational efficiency

Retail companies in the US are facing significant challenges in terms of managing complexities and coping with the changes. Yet, in order to bring efficiency to their tasks and processes, companies in the US retail industry must identify ways to deal with complexities and cope with the dynamic market conditions.

Technological challenges

Most retail companies in the US continue to use outdated technologies. This will only add on to the already existing challenges in retail for them. But the key challenge here is that they often fail to find the required investments needed for an upgrade. Automation can ensure substantial operational cost reductions when applied to routine and repetitive tasks. It can also provide greater visibility and decision-making support to retail businesses.

Only by combining streamlined business processes, seamless cross-channel customer service, and personalized marketing campaigns can retailers expect to create buyer experiences which can combat the fickle nature of the modern consumer. Get in touch with our experts for more insights on how to overcome challenges in retail markets with our solutions.

Direct to consumer channels

While retailers are planning their stores for the future, manufacturers are increasing the challenges in retail through direct-to-consumer channels. This helps manufacturers to not lose any extra margin to the retailers.

Control over accounts payable process

Retailers engage with several different suppliers. Managing invoices manually can make gaining control over the accounts payable process difficult for retailers. Such challenges in retail companies lead to a direct impact on the financial forecasting of the business and ultimately affect their bottom line.

Request for more information to learn more about how Infiniti’s solutions can help overcome different challenges in retail.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
