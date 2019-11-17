Top Riding & Cordless Lawn Mower Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Ryobi & Honda Lawn Mower Deals Rated by Deal Stripe

We’re listing the top early riding & cordless lawn mower Black Friday deals for 2019, featuring savings on best-selling Honda & Ryobi lawn mowers

In search of the best Black Friday lawn mower deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Deal Stripe have reviewed the top early Ryobi and Honda cordless and riding lawn mower Black Friday deals and are sharing their top picks below.

Best lawn mower deals:

Lawn mowers are useful tools for taming any yard and there are so many models available on the market. When it comes to cordless lawn mowers, the Honda 21-inch HRR216K9VKA is highly recommended for its 160cc and self-propelled operation. Ryobi has the RY48110 aka RM480E for homeowners who want the convenience of a riding lawn mower minus the gas and oil expenses.

How does Black Friday shopping work? Deals on Black Friday provide shoppers with significant savings on a wide range of products. A 2016 study by Profitero revealed that Walmart applied an average discount of 36.6% off their products during that year’s Black Friday. Discounts on the retailer’s electronics products were even higher with an average reduction of 39.9 percent.

More and more consumers are favoring online shopping versus retail outlets. Online revenue from Black Friday sales in 2018 peaked at $6.22 billion, which CNBC reports is 23.6% higher than the previous year.

