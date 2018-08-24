Log in
Top Russian businessmen arrive at government talks on windfall tax

08/24/2018 | 11:16am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Putin's economic aide Belousov attends St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2016

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The heads of Russia's top metal and chemical producers arrived at the Moscow headquarters of a business lobbying group on Friday for talks with the government on a possible windfall tax on their firms.

President Vladimir Putin has called for discussion of a proposal by Kremlin aide Andrei Belousov to raise more taxes from metals and mining companies that are earning what some see as windfall profits.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Industry Minister Denis Manturov were also seen arriving at the talks being held at the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs's building, a Reuters witness said.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Mark Potter)

