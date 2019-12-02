Top Samsung Galaxy S10 Cyber Monday 2019 Deals Shared by Compare Before Buying

Compare Before Buying compare the best Cyber Monday Samsung Galaxy S10+ and S10 deals of 2019 and identify savings on Galaxy S10 and S10+ smartphones

Here are the best Samsung Galaxy S10 Cyber Monday 2019 deals. Save on the Galaxy S10+ and S10 flagship models on AT&T, Sprint and Verizon Wireless by checking out the deals listed below.

Best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals:

More Samsung Galaxy deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is one of the top Android smartphones available in the market today, with numerous tech review sites ranking it at the top. A more powerful Snapdragon processor headlines its list of impressive specs, along with a nearly bezel-less Infinity O display that maximizes the Super AMOLED screen. With the 6.1” S10 and 6.4” S10+ to choose from, mobile phone shoppers can decide on their preferred form factor and immersiveness while enjoying similar performance.

Users who desire long battery life are advised to opt for the larger Galaxy S10+, as its 4100mAh battery is capable of lasting continuous use longer than a day. With holiday savings available on Cyber Monday, getting Samsung’s latest flagship model is much easier on the pocket, especially with special deals from Sprint, Verizon, AT&T and more top carriers. The Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ are easy to recommend even to the most discerning mobile users as its combination of high-end specs and advanced features place it high on the list of top smartphones in 2019.

