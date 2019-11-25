Log in
Top Samsung, Vizio, Sonos & Bose Soundbar Black Friday 2019 Deals: Home Theater Audio Sales Rounded Up by Deal Tomato

11/25/2019 | 01:41pm EST

Deals experts compare the best wireless smart soundbar deals for Black Friday 2019 at Walmart, Amazon, Sonos & Samsung

Compare the top soundbar deals for Black Friday 2019. Find up-to-date savings on Sonos, Vizio, Bose & Samsung soundbars listed below by the deals team at Deal Tomato.

Best Soundbar deals:

Save on Sonos soundbars at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale - check the latest deals on the best-selling Sonos Beam, Playbase & Playbar soundbars

Save up to $420 on Bose, Samsung, Vizio & Sonos Soundbars at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on soundbars from top-rated brands such as Bose, Samsung, Sonos & Vizio

Save up to 36% off on Bose Soundbars at Amazon - check live prices on Bose SoundBar 700 & 500, SoundTouch 300 & Solo 5 TV soundbars

Save up to 44% off on Samsung soundbars & home theater audio at Amazon - check live prices on a wide range of Samsung soundbars and home theater surround sound systems

Save up to 39% off on soundbars & home theater systems at Walmart - check live prices on soundbars from trusted brands such as Samsung, Bose, Vizio & Sonos

Save on Bose Soundbar 700, SoundTouch & Solo 5 TV soundbars - at Bose.com

Save on Samsung Q Premium & standard soundbars - at Samsung.com

Save on a wide range of Vizio, Samsung, Yamaha & Bose soundbars - at B&H Photo Video

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Black Friday home page. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Soundbars, sometimes called media bars, is a type of sound system that allows audio to project from a wide enclosure using several individual speakers placed side by side. They are often horizontal in shape, hence the "bar" in soundbar. This is so that they can be mounted above or below a display such as a television or computer screen. Due to amplification and sound processing, soundbars can produce a much richer and more clear sound than traditional speakers. Popular soundbar brands including Bose, Samsung and Vizio offer multiple options in varying styles that take into account aesthetics, setup, size, quality and compatibility to suit your individual needs

How long do Amazon and Walmart’s Black Friday sales run for? This year Black Friday arrives late on November 29, as the fourth Thursday of the month, Thanksgiving, is on the 28th. As a result, Cyber Monday lands on December 2.

To build interest for the four-day sales weekend between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon starts offering holiday deals in the first week of November. Once Black Friday week commences new deals are added hourly until the shopping holiday ends in early December. The holiday sales season also begins early for Walmart shoppers, with deals starting on the 25th October. The retailer’s Early Deals Drop event includes offers on electronics, home goods, sporting goods and more. Although Walmart usually launches their Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving night (November 28), the retailer often starts making Black Friday deals available online the night before (November 27).

Retailers have been extending Black Friday deals longer each year. Amazon’s deals run the longest, with their Cyber Monday Deals Week continuing the holiday shopping sales a further week.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.


