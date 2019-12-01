Log in
Top Sephora Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Hair Care, Cosmetics, Makeup Sets, Fragrance & Skin Care Savings Rated by Spending Lab

12/01/2019 | 03:51am EST

Cyber Monday experts share the best hair straightener, blow dryer and curling wand deals for shoppers in 2019

Compare the top Sephora deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Find up-to-date savings on lipstick, mascara, eyeshadow and more listed below by the deals team at Spending Lab.

Best Sephora deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Sephora is a Paris–based French multinational chain of personal care and beauty stores founded in Limoges in 1969. Sephora currently operates over 2,600 stores in 34 countries worldwide, with an expanding base of over 460 stores across the Americas. It features nearly 300 brands along with its own private label and offers cosmetics, skincare, body, fragrance, nail color, beauty tools, and haircare.

Are there still price reductions on items during Cyber Monday? Following Black Friday, Cyber Monday falls three days later and is when the majority of retailers culminate their post-Thanksgiving sales. Holiday shoppers can take advantage of heavy price reductions on electronics, gadgets and appliances during this shopping period.

Amazon reported that their biggest sales event in history at the time fell on Cyber Monday 2018.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
