Top Shark ION Robot Vacuum & Steam Mop Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Cordless, Robot, Stick & Upright Vacuum Deals Rated by Saver Trend

Save on Shark deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 with our review of the best ION, Apex, Navigator and Rocket vacuum and steam mop savings for shoppers

The best Shark deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 have been rounded up by the team at Saver Trend. Links to top models like the ION, Rocket, Navigator and Apex series vacuum are listed below.

Best Shark ION deals:

Save up to 33% on Shark ION Robot Vacuums at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on top-rated Shark ION robot vacuums including the Shark ION 750 & 720

- click the link for the latest prices on top-rated Shark ION robot vacuums including the Shark ION 750 & 720 Save up to $180 on Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaners at Walmart - check live prices on Shark ION 750, 720 and more best-selling Shark ION robot vacuum cleaners

Best Shark steam mop deals:

More Shark vacuum deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Saver Trend earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Shark vacuums tend to come with mid-range prices so they’re favored by families. Even the Shark ION Robot R85 which delivers 1 hour of cleaning time is in a reasonable price range. The cordless Shark Navigator Freestyle SV1106 is smaller than the original Navigator but is packed with features including a quick recharge. The Shark Rocket HV302 comes with a car detail kit. The Shark APEX with Zero-M is the next generation of Shark upright vacuums and performs well with the highly-lauded Shark Steam Mop.

Will Walmart and Amazon make their Black Friday deals available for longer than a day? Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 land on November 29th and December 2nd, respectively.

November marks the start of Amazon’s Black Friday sales season. Impressive deals can be found at this early stage, although the number of deals available increases significantly during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales week. Online shoppers can also enjoy early holiday sales through Walmart’s Early Deals Drop starting October 25th. Significant discounts on electronics, home goods, and apparel, among many others, are available until the end of November. Although Walmart usually launches their Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving night (November 28), the retailer often starts making Black Friday deals available online the night before (November 27).

Most major retailers offer their special Black Friday deals until Cyber Monday three days later. Amazon, however, usually extends their online promotions for another week, calling it the Cyber Monday Deals Week.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191128005153/en/