Top Silicon Valley Execs Join Aviso's Advisory Board

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Six of Silicon Valley's most revered tech executives have joined Aviso as advisors and investors, the AI-powered sales-guidance pioneer announced today. The visionary executives, all of whom founded or held key leadership positions at category-defining tech giants and software conglomerates, are:

Scott McNealy , co-founder and former CEO of Sun Microsystems

, co-founder and former CEO of Sun Microsystems Subrah S Iyar , co-founder and former CEO of WebEx; former CSO at Cisco; and currently CEO at Moxtra

, co-founder and former CEO of WebEx; former CSO at Cisco; and currently CEO at Moxtra Bill Heil , former COO at WebEx and former SVP of operations at VMWare

, former COO at WebEx and former SVP of operations at VMWare Paul Chapman , former CIO at Hewlett Packard Enterprise and VP of Cloud Operations at VMWare; currently SVP and global CIO at Box

, former CIO at Hewlett Packard Enterprise and VP of Cloud Operations at VMWare; currently SVP and global CIO at Box Shashi Upadhyay , founder and former CEO of Lattice Engines; currently SVP with Dun & Bradstreet

founder and former CEO of Lattice Engines; currently SVP with Dun & Bradstreet PD Singh, former head of Microsoft's sales intelligence and enterprise AI products; currently head of AI products at UiPath

The new advisors, who collectively helped lay the foundation for the modern commercial internet, bring a wealth of industry expertise and deep experience in running disruptive, highly scalable tech businesses. Scott McNealy, who founded Sun Microsystems and ran the company for 22 years until it was acquired by Oracle for $7.4 billion in 2006, commercialized key computing technologies now relied upon by virtually all modern tech companies — and he says he's now looking forward to helping Aviso achieve the same kind of industry-wide impact.

"Having been a Fortune 500 CEO myself, I can confidently say that if I'd had Aviso when I was running businesses, it would have been my crystal ball," said McNealy. "Aviso fills a void in the enterprise software ecosystem by giving businesses much-needed predictive sales guidance, not just yet another CRM tool"

WebEx co-founder and current Moxtra CEO Subrah Iyar, known as the godfather of web conferencing, was drawn to Aviso for its groundbreaking collaborative capabilities. Iyar, whose work with WebEx defined the online-meeting and webinar space and paved the way for a $3.2 billion acquisition by Cisco Systems in 2007, sees enormous potential in Aviso's commitment to bringing collaborative work capabilities to sales teams as part of a full-featured AI platform.

"For over 20 years, I've seen how modular, purpose-built collaboration workflows have reshaped the future of work," said Iyar. "Aviso is now leading the next generation of (Sales/Workflow) solutions truly and fully embedding collaboration into the Sales workflow, with AI-powered rooms that bring frictionless virtual collaboration to deals, forecasts, and coaching within reach of modern sales teams."

Other comments from the elite tech executives now joining Aviso's advisory ranks:

"As an operator in high-growth businesses, I've always looked for tools that drive operational excellence, mitigate risk and have the best technology " said Bill Heil . "The Aviso platform is purposefully designed to drive growth, reduce operating expense, and free up sales cycles"

"Aviso is disrupting revenue planning by enabling companies to act with far greater precision and velocity," said Box SVP and global CIO Paul Chapman. "Aviso's unique business model, innovative data-centered approach, and enterprise-first mindset will pave the way for their future success."

"I strongly believe in Aviso's mission to transform the sales workflow," said PD Singh, "Aviso and Trevor are showing the way on how AI can help sales teams automate administrative CRM tasks at scale, gain unprecedented visibility, and drive revenue actions. I'm equally excited about their world-class data science and technology teams.

"As a serial entrepreneur, I know how urgently enterprise teams need predictive solutions to bring clarity to their sales and go-to-market programs," said Dr. Shashi Upadhyay . "Aviso is uniquely positioned to win in this market because of its sophisticated machine learning and ability to deploy quickly at enterprise scale."

"We're deeply honored to be adding so many of Silicon Valley's top tech luminaries to our advisory board, and their incredible expertise and wisdom will power Aviso's growth in coming months," said Trevor Templar, Chairman and CEO of Aviso. "Their singular knowledge of predictive analytics, deep data, sales collaboration, and Fortune 100 customer growth strategies, along with their years of experience in helping companies scale globally, will be instrumental as we take Aviso to the next level and bring sophisticated data-driven guidance to sales teams all around the world."

About Aviso:

Aviso is the AI compass that guides sales and go-to-market teams to close more deals, accelerate growth, and find their revenue True North. Aviso delivers true revenue intelligence, nudges team-wide actions, and gives precise guidance so sellers and teams don't get lost in the fog of customer databases, scattered data lakes, and inherent human biases.

