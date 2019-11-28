Top Sony, Denon & Marantz Receivers Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: Surround Sound Systems & Receivers Deals Reviewed by The Consumer Post

Experts at The Consumer Post list the top receivers & surround sound systems Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals, featuring instant savings on top home theater system brands such as Denon, Marantz, Sony, Yamaha, JBL, Bose & Vizio

What are the best receivers and surround sound system Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals? Sales experts at The Consumer Post track top home theater system prices and have rounded up the best Marantz, Denon, Sony, Yamaha, Bose, JBL & Vizio speakers for shoppers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Home Theater deals:

● Save up to 50% on a wide range of top-rated surround sound systems, receivers and home theater - check live prices on deals from top home theater brands such as Denon, Bose, Vizio, Samsung & Marantz at Walmart

● Save up to 50% on surround sound home theater speaker systems & receivers at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated surround sound receivers and sound systems from Bose, Sony, Sonos, Vizio, LG, Samsung, JBL, Logitech, Marantz & Denon

● Save up to $120 on JBL home theater speakers & sound systems - at JBL.com

● Save up to 39% off on a wide range of soundbars & home theater systems at Walmart - check live prices on soundbars from trusted brands such as Samsung, Bose, Vizio & Sonos

● Save on Sonos surround sound & entertainment sets - bundle together Sonos speakers, subs & soundbars and save big at the Sonos Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale

● Save up to $199 on Bose SoundLink, SoundTouch & Companion Series wireless and multimedia speakers at Amazon - save on a wide range of Bose portable, wireless & home audio speaker

● Save up to $180 on select speakers, receivers & loud speaker systems - at Guitar Center

Black Friday sales are time limited. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A home entertainment system is never complete without surround sound. Be it a 5.1 or a 9.1 format sound system, setup starts with an AV receiver like the AVR-X8500H from Denon or the NR1200 from Marantz. The AVR-X8500H has 13.2 channels plus eARC HDMI though the NR1200 has an automatic down-mixing feature.

Why did people start calling Black Friday ‘Black Friday’? Due to the large increase in sales arising from Black Friday, many retailers find their profits run "into the black". This is one of the suggestions as to why the shopping holiday after Thanksgiving is called "Black Friday".

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191128005009/en/