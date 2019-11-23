Log in
Top Sony TV Black Friday Deals for 2019: Early Sony 65”, 75”, 85” & More 4K TV Deals Reviewed by Retail Fuse

11/23/2019 | 06:21am EST

Our round-up of the best early Sony TV deals for Black Friday 2019, featuring Sony Bravia 4K TV & OLED 4K TV deals

Here’s a list of the best early Sony TV Black Friday 2019 deals, including instant savings on Sonny 85”, 75”, 55” & more 4K TVs.

Best Sony TV deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Sony continues to shape the 4K TV market with its new offering for products in the 65 inch, 75 inch, and the 85 inch category. The premium flagship products from Sony include the BRAVIA OLED and the Master Series. Both use state-of-the-art technology to provide superb audio and video to users.

Which stores have the best deals on Black Friday? Both Walmart and Amazon run Black Friday sales and are the best retailers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday shoppers in 2019.

Internet Retailer recently reported Amazon.com, Inc. as the number one US web retailer in its 2019 Top 1000, a report that ranks 1,000 top online brands and retailers in the US according to their e-commerce sales. Holiday shoppers should keep an eye on Amazon’s website as the top retailer rolls out new deals daily throughout its Black Friday sales. These are in addition to the deep discounts on thousands of items already offered by the retail giant during the popular shopping period.

According to researchers at Edison Trends, Amazon’s online sales during last year’s Thanksgiving and Black Friday rose by 25% compared to the same period in the previous year, whilst Walmart’s grew by 23%.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
