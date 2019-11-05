Log in
Top Soundbar Black Friday Deals 2019: Early Bose, Samsung, Vizio & Sonos Soundbar Savings Rated by The Consumer Post

11/05/2019 | 12:05am EST

We’re listing the top early soundbar Black Friday deals for 2019, featuring savings on Samsung, Vizio, Sonos & Bose soundbars & home theater systems

Find an updated list of early Black Friday soundbar deals, featuring savings on Vizio, Sonos, Bose & Samsung soundbars. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Black Friday team at The Consumer Post.

Best Soundbar deals:

Best Audio deals:

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Soundbars are a relatively new addition to the home entertainment system. These audio devices enhance the overall experience of watching high resolution videos on HD, UHD, and 4K TVs with crisper, fuller sound quality than what widescreens can produce. Top soundbar brands include Bose, Sonos, Samsung, and Vizio; each one offering an extensive selection of high quality products at different price points.

How big of a discount can shoppers find on Black Friday? Shoppers have access to a number of deals offered online and in-store starting the day after Thanksgiving. On average, items from electronics to kitchen supplies can be discounted by at least 20% from Black Friday through to the next Monday.

The best deals are usually available online. In recent years, the majority of shoppers have shifted from going in-store to making online purchases.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
