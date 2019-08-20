Log in
Top Spring International : Announcement-Profit Warning

08/20/2019 | 11:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TOP SPRING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

萊 蒙 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03688)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Top Spring International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that, based on a preliminary assessment by the Board on the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group is expected to record an increase in the consolidated net loss for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as compared with the consolidated net loss of approximately HK$36 million recorded for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Such expected increase in net loss was mainly due to the absence of the positive fair value change on conversion option embedded in convertible bonds which was recorded in the first half of 2018.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment by the Board according to the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and the information available to the Board as at the date of this announcement, which have not been reviewed by the auditors of the Company. The Company is in the process of preparing and finalising the Group's interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019. Details of the Group's financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2019 will be disclosed in its interim results announcement to be published on 29 August 2019.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. If in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

By order of the Board

Top Spring International Holdings Limited

WONG Tak Chun

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 20 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. WONG Chun Hong, Mr. YUAN Zhi Wei, Ms. LAM Mei Ka, Shirley and Mr. LIANG Rui Chi; the non-executive Directors are Mr. XU Lei and Mr. YIP Hoong Mun; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. CHENG Yuk Wo, Professor WU Si Zong and Mr. CHAN Yee Herman.

Top Spring International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 15:26:05 UTC
