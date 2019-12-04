Top Spring International : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED NOVEMBER 30,2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be issued during the pursuant month thereto as at Currency of Amount at close Converted Amount at pursuant close of the amount of preceding during the close of the thereto month Class and description outstanding month month month 1. Bonus Perpetual Subordinated HK Convertible Securities HKD Nil Nil Nil 116,552,800 $11,655,280.00 Stock code (if listed) Unlisted Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Ordinary Shares HK$0.10 Subscription price (Subject to adjustment) EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) (15/05/2013) 2. N/A

