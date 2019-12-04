|
Top Spring International : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED NOVEMBER 30,2019
12/04/2019 | 11:40pm EST
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :30/11/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
|
Name of Issuer
|
Top Spring International Holdings Limited
|
|
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
|
Date Submitted
|
05/12/2019
|
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
|
(1) Stock code : 03688
|
Description :
|
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
|
(State
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month 5,000,000,000
|
|
HK$0.10
|
HK$500,000,000.00
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
5,000,000,000
|
|
HK$0.10
|
HK$500,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Stock code : N/A
|
Description :
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
|
(State
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3688) Page 1 of 12
2. Preference Shares
|
Stock code :
|
N/A
|
Description :
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of
|
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
preference
|
|
(State
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code :
|
N/A
|
Description :
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
No. of other
|
|
Par value
|
|
classes of
|
|
(State
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
Balance at close of preceding
|
|
|
|
month
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
N/A
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency):
Authorised share
capital
(State currency)
N/A
N/A
N/A
HK$500,000,000.00
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
|
No. of ordinary shares
|
|
No of preference
|
|
No. of other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
(2)
|
|
shares
|
|
classes of shares
|
Balance at close of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
preceding month
|
1,412,732,441
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the month
|
Nil
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
1,412,732,441
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Particulars of
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
|
share option
|
|
|
|
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
|
scheme
|
|
|
|
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
|
including EGM
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
|
approval date
|
|
|
|
the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable
|
Granted
|
Exercised
|
Cancelled
|
Lapsed
|
|
|
|
1. Pre-IPO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
option scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adopted on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
02/12/2010
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$1.780
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
1,523,631
(Note 1)
2. Share option scheme adopted
on 28/02/2011 Exercise Price:
|
HK$2.264
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
3,451,500
(Note 1)
3. Share option scheme adopted
on 28/02/2011 Exercise Price: HK$4.14 Ordinary
sharesNilNilNilNilNil6,716,000
(Note 1)
|
|
Particulars of
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
|
share option
|
|
|
|
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
|
scheme
|
|
|
|
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
|
including EGM
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
|
approval date
|
|
|
|
the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable
|
Granted
|
Exercised
|
Cancelled
|
Lapsed
|
|
|
|
4. Share option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adopted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on 28/02/2011
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$3.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
49,318,000
(Note 1)
5. Share option scheme adopted
on 28/02/2011 Exercise Price: HK$3.65
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
767,500
(Note 1)
6. Share option scheme adopted
on 28/02/2011 Exercise
|
Price:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$3.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
10,000,000
(Note 1)
7. Share option scheme adopted
on 28/02/2011 Exercise Price: HK$2.796
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
27,124,500
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total A.
|
(Ordinary)
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Other class)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
|
Nil
|
of options (State currency)
|
|
|
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nominal value
|
|
|
|
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
|
at close of
|
Exercised
|
Nominal value thereto
|
close of the
|
Description of warrants
|
|
of nominal
|
|
preceding
|
during the
|
at close of the
|
month
|
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
value
|
|
month
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
|
1. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
2. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
3. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
4. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) Nil
(Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A
(3688) Page 5 of 12
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer
|
|
issuer which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
may be issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
|
pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
|
thereto as at
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency of
|
Amount at close
|
Converted
|
|
|
Amount at
|
|
pursuant
|
|
close of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
amount
|
of preceding
|
during the
|
|
|
close of the
|
|
thereto
|
|
month
|
Class and description
|
|
|
outstanding
|
month
|
month
|
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Bonus Perpetual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subordinated
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible Securities
|
|
|
HKD
|
Nil
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
116,552,800
|
|
|
|
$11,655,280.00
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
Unlisted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$0.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
(Subject to adjustment)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy))
|
|
(15/05/2013)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price AGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
-
N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
-
N/A
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / /
|
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)
|
|
|
|
No. of new shares
|
No. of new shares of
|
|
|
|
of issuer issued
|
issuer which may be
|
|
|
|
during the month
|
issued pursuant
|
|
|
|
pursuant thereto
|
|
|
|
thereto as at close of
|
|
|
|
|
Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),
|
|
|
the month
|
if applicable, and class of shares issuable:
|
|
|
|
1. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
( / /
|
)
|
|
shares (Note 1)
2. N/A
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
shares (Note 1)
|
|
3. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
shares (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
Total D. (Ordinary shares)
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer
|
during the
|
which may
|
month
|
be issued
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as
|
|
at close of
|
Type of Issue
|
the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
of
|
shares
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Rights issue
|
At
|
State
|
|
Issue and allotment
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
price :
|
currency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
of
|
shares
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Open offer
|
At
|
State
|
|
Issue and allotment
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
price :
|
currency
|
|
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
of
|
shares
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Placing
|
At
|
State
|
|
Issue and allotment
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
price :
|
currency
|
|
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
of
|
shares
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Bonus issue
|
|
|
|
Issue and allotment
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3688) Page 8 of 12
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer
|
during the
|
which may
|
month
|
be issued
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as
|
|
at close of
|
Type of Issue
|
the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
of
|
shares
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Scrip dividend
|
At
|
State
|
|
Issue and allotment
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
price :
|
currency
|
|
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
of
|
shares
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
repurchased (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Repurchase of
|
|
|
|
Cancellation date :
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
of
|
shares
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
redeemed (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.
|
Redemption of
|
|
|
|
Redemption date :
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
of
|
shares
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Consideration
|
At
|
State
|
|
Issue and allotment
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
issue
|
price :
|
currency
|
|
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer issued
|
|
issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
which may
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
be issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
pursuant
|
|
pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
thereto
|
thereto as
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at close of
|
Type of Issue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the month
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
of
|
shares
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. Capital
|
|
|
|
Issue and allotment
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
reorganisation
|
|
|
|
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
of
|
shares
|
________
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10. Other
|
At
|
State
|
|
Issue and allotment
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
(Please specify)
|
price :
|
currency
|
|
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total E. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
|
Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (1)
|
Nil
|
|
|
(2)
|
N/A
|
|
|
Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
|
N/A
|
|
|
Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
|
N/A
(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)
IV. Confirmations
We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:
(Note 2)
-
all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
-
all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock
Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
-
all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
-
all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);
-
all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
-
all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
-
completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
-
the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.
(3688) Page 11 of 12
Remarks (if any):
N/A
|
Submitted by:
|
Tricor Investor Services Limited
|
Title:
|
|
Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar
(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)
Notes :
-
State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
-
Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return.
-
"Identical" means in this context:
-
-
the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
-
they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
-
they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
-
If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.
Disclaimer
Top Spring International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 04:39:05 UTC
|
|