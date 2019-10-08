Log in
Top Spring International : Monthly Return-Sept 2019

10/08/2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :30/09/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Top Spring International Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Date Submitted

08/10/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 03688

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month 5,000,000,000

HK$0.10

HK$500,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

5,000,000,000

HK$0.10

HK$500,000,000.00

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

(3688) Page 1 of 12

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding

month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding

month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

currency):

HK$500,000,000.00

(3688) Page 2 of 12

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,412,732,441

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

1,412,732,441

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Pre-IPO

option scheme

adopted on

02/12/2010

Exercise

Price:

HK$1.780

Ordinary

shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

1,523,631

(Note 1)

2. Share option scheme

adopted

on 28/02/2011

Exercise

Price:

HK$2.264

Ordinary

shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

3,451,500

(Note 1)

3. Share option scheme adopted

on 28/02/2011

Exercise

Price:

HK$4.14

Ordinary

shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

6,716,000

(Note 1)

(3688) Page 3 of 12

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

4. Share option

scheme

adopted

on 28/02/2011

Exercise

Price:

HK$3.30

Ordinary

shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

49,318,000

(Note 1)

5. Share option

scheme

adopted

on 28/02/2011

Exercise

Price:

HK$3.65

Ordinary

shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

767,500

(Note 1)

6. Share option

scheme

adopted

on 28/02/2011

Exercise

Price:

HK$3.45

Ordinary

shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

10,000,000

(Note 1)

7. Share option

scheme

adopted

on 28/02/2011

Exercise

Price:

HK$2.796

Ordinary

shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

27,124,500

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

Nil

of options (State currency)

(3688) Page 4 of 12

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value thereto

close of the

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

(3688) Page 5 of 12

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Top Spring International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 05:01:06 UTC
