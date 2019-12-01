Top Sprint, AT&T & Verizon Cyber Monday Deals (2019): List of iPhone, Galaxy & Pixel Phone Deals Shared by Consumer Walk

Cyber Monday experts share the best Verizon, Boost Mobile, Sprint, & AT&T cell phone plan & unlocked smartphone deals for shoppers in 2019

Find an updated list of Cyber Monday AT&T, Boost Mobile, Verizon Wireless and Sprint deals, featuring savings on the latest Pixel, Galaxy, iPhone, LG, OnePlus and more Android cell phones. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Cyber Monday team at Consumer Walk.

Best iPhone deals:

Best Android deals:

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon’s Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Monthly plans for mobile and data use differ from one telecom company to the next. Verizon offers unlimited and family shared plans. However, Sprint has more affordable plans compared to Verizon Wireless. Boost Mobile’s Ultimate Unlimited Plan include unlimited data, call and text, video streaming and priority customer care. Meanwhile, AT&T has affordable cellular plans for streaming videos and for international travel.

What can shoppers expect from Cyber Monday? Most Black Friday sales are available up until Cyber Monday the week after. On Cyber Monday, retailers offer new online-only deals and other special promotions that are typically focused on electronics and popular household items.

The amount of revenue generated during Cyber Monday 2018 totalled $7.9 billion, as reported by Adobe Analytics.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191201005099/en/