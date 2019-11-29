Top Suitcase Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Away, Tumi, Olympia, Samsonite & Travelpro Savings Rated by Deal Stripe

Deal Stripe review the best luggage deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. Save on hard luggage, suitcase sets and travel bags from American Tourister, Briggs and Riley, Away Travel and more top brands

Compare all the best luggage deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. Experts at Deal Stripe have found the best Tumi, Samsonite, Olympia, American Tourister and Away luggage deals and are listing them below.

Best suitcase deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Having durable luggage is essential for a hassle-free trip. When it comes to hand-carry suitcases, some of the most preferred options are TravelPro and Olympia for their lightweight finish and stylish design. Meanwhile, products manufactured by Samsonite-acquired American Tourister and Tumi are highly-rated in the hard luggage division for their heavy-duty materials. For technologically-savvy customers, Away offers a new line of suitcases has a universal charger with an ejectable battery.

How did Black Friday come to be called Black Friday? Black Friday originally describes the traffic jams and widespread disruption caused by thousands of shoppers trooping into retail stores during Thanksgiving. Today, the term simply refers to the period during late November when retailers offer impressive holiday savings to consumers across the country.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191129005060/en/