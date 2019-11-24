Top Surface, Xbox & Microsoft Store Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Surface Pro Laptop & Xbox One Deals Listed by Consumer Articles

Save on Microsoft devices during Black Friday 2019 with our up-to-date guide to the best early Microsoft Store, Surface laptop & Xbox One console & controller deals

The best early Microsoft Store and Microsoft laptop, desktop and console Black Friday 2019 deals are shown below, including price-drops and deals on Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface 2 laptops, Xbox One X and One S consoles, controllers and games, and other Microsoft products.

Best Microsoft Store deals:

Best Microsoft deals on Amazon & Walmart:

Black Friday sales are time limited. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday sale page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Microsoft brand is best known for software products such as the Microsoft Windows OS. Their devices are also worthy of note for being well-made and multi-functional. The Microsoft Surface series has laptop models suitable for graphics-related work. The Microsoft Xbox range provides interactive console gaming experience. Many of these products on the Microsoft Store on Amazon are expected to go on sale this Black Friday 2019.

Where are the best Black Friday deals? Every year, Amazon and Walmart offer many of the best discounts for shoppers during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Amazon reported that in 2018 customers purchased a total of 180 million items between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday. In addition to free shipping with no minimum purchase amount last Black Friday, Amazon provides curated gift guides, impressive product selection and convenient shopping experience for its customers over the holiday shopping season.

Walmart has also demonstrated strong numbers over the Black Friday period. According to market research company eMarketer, Walmart.com received an impressive 132 million online visitors over the holiday sales season last year.

