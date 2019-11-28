Log in
Top TCL TV Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2019: TCL 32", 55", 65", 4K & Roku TV Savings Rated by Retail Egg

11/28/2019 | 12:31pm EST

Black Friday & Cyber Monday experts share the best TCL Roku TV, 4K TV and smart TV deals for shoppers in 2019

Find all the best TCL TV deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the top 65-inch, 55-inch and 32-inch TCL 4K and Roku TV deals, as reviewed and updated by the team at Retail Egg.

Best TCL TV deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

TCL 4K TVs typically come with built-in Amazon Alexa voice control along with numerous connectivity options. Smart TV models also feature Dolby surround sound, A+ LED panel, and micro dimming features. There are also TCL Roku TVs that use the streaming platform inherently. For screen sizes, the 32 inch, 55 inch and 65 inch TV models are the most popular choices.

Does Amazon have Black Friday sales? During this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale shoppers can expect to find the most attractive deals on Amazon and Walmart.

Internet Retailer, an e-commerce news provider, reports that Amazon.com, Inc ranked number one in its 2019 US Top 1,000, a ranking of the leading web retailers in the US based on their online sales. Much of Amazon’s success during the popular holiday season can be attributed to its convenient shopping experience, comprehensive product choices and tailor-made gift guides for all major demographics.

Black Friday was also a big success for Walmart, as it received 132 million online visitors throughout the entire shopping holiday season last year.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
