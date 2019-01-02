Top Ten YouTube Partner Collab Launches Ad Sales Group

Independent digital content studio Collab announced today they are
launching an ad sales unit to monetize its broad reach for both the
brand and the talent it represents. As a ComScore rated top ten YouTube
partner, Collab averages nearly seven billion monthly views across that
and other platforms.
Heading the unit will be Google ad veteran Art Zeidman, who joins Collab
as executive vice president, growth.
“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to turn on ads for a company
that is already one of the largest content creators in the world across
the platforms that matter most to consumers,” Zeidman said. “Imagine if
HBO or Showtime were to turn on advertising-- that’s the equivalent of
what we’re doing at Collab. And because we are starting today, we are
launching with a solution built to meet the needs of what advertisers
care about today: quality, brand safety, exclusivity and massive scale.”
Collab has been working with a small group of the top creators across
social platforms for the past six years, emerging as one of YouTube’s
top ten partners with 3.8 billion total monthly video views on that
platform and an additional three billion across other platforms
including Instagram and Facebook (source: ComScore 2018). Collab says it
is the first scaled premium video offering to enter the ad market in
several years.
“It was time,” said Tyler McFadden, Collab co-founder. “As a company
squarely focused on our creators and direct relationships with brand
marketers, we know that Collab is the absolute best place for top talent
to thrive and grow. Bringing an ad product to market now is the right
thing to do for our creators and for the media buying community as well.”
Zeidman added, “Unlike so many companies that have quickly become a part
of the media landscape in recent years, Collab is independent and
bootstrapped, versus VC backed. We have full control and are making
decisions that first and foremost deliver advertisers exactly what they
need.”
Zeidman is a media sales leader with more than 25 years of experience in
broadcast and digital media. After a successful first career in the
broadcast industry, he was recruited by Google in 2006 where he worked
for four years as part of the launch team for the company’s first ad
agency practice. In that role, Zeidman forged enterprise relationships
and structured deals with some of the world’s largest ad agencies.
After Google, Zeidman moved into the startup world, building scaled
revenue operations and delivering exponential and sustainable growth for
three online video startups: Unruly Media, Pixability and Vuble. His
experience with Google, YouTube’s parent company, and the startup world
make him the perfect partner to bring sustainable monetization to the
award-winning content coming out of Collab.
McFadden said, "Art has a stellar track record of driving explosive
revenue growth for startups by providing effective solutions for brands.
We're thrilled to have Art leading sales at Collab, as we continue
to pave a new entertainment career path for independent creators."
About Collab
Collab is an independent digital entertainment studio. Since Collab’s
launch in 2012, it has amassed one of the largest cross-platform content
networks in the world, working with and supporting a small group of the
most successful and content creators across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook
and other platforms. In September 2018, ComScore started tracking Collab
and immediately recognized it as a top 10 YouTube partner in the U.S.
Collab’s content generates nearly five billion video views every month.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005542/en/