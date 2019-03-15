Top Three Malaysian Startups Emerged as Regional Finalists in Alipay-NUS Enterprise Social Innovation Challenge

Three Malaysian startups were announced as regional finalists in the Alipay-NUS
Enterprise Social Innovation Challenge (The Challenge) today thanks
to their innovative waste management solutions.
ERTH: E-waste Recycling Through Heroes is a service that provides free on-demand pickup of electronic waste and pays a portion of the recycling revenue to consumers and businesses to incentivize a high recycling rate. (Photo: Business Wire)
The finalists, BlueBee Technologies, FatHopes Energy, and Grub
Cycle were selected for their ability to leverage digital technology
to create environmentally sustainable solutions that drive positive
impact and improve lives.
Launched in November 2018, The Challenge, jointly organised by the
world’s leading payment and lifestyle platform, Alipay and the
entrepreneurial arm of the National University of Singapore, NUS
Enterprise, aims to identify and support the growth of startups in
Southeast Asia that are using digital technology to build an inclusive
society.
During the preliminary rounds, contestants from each country
demonstrated how they used digital technology to solve challenges across
a wide range of sectors. These include financial services, agriculture,
health & wellness, education & training, food & beverage, energy &
environment, logistics & transportation, and communications.
The regional finalists will each receive a cash prize of S$10,000
(approx. RM30,000) to support their future growth. They will also
proceed to compete in the grand finale in April where they will face off
against other finalists from Singapore and Indonesia for the grand prize
of S$50,000 (approx. RM151,000).
The Malaysia finalists were selected for the following projects:
BlueBee Technologies develops ERTH,
an E-waste Recycling digital platform that offers competitive prices to
buy end-of-life personal electronics such as PCs, laptops and
smartphones from consumers in Malaysia for recycling. According to a 2019
United Nations Report, each year, approximately 50 million tons of
e-waste are discarded, the weight of which is more than all commercial
airliners ever made combined. Only 20% of the e-waste is formally
recycled. The United Nations University predicts e-waste could nearly
triple to 120 million tons by 2050 if nothing changes.
FatHopes
Energy deploys Internet of Things (IoT) devices to automate waste
cooking oil collection, and efficiently communicate to collection fleets
for pickups and delivery to refineries for production into biofuel,
which car owners can buy at a competitive price. Working with
restaurants and F&B outlets, FatHopes ensures all the used cooking oil
collected is solely used for the purpose of sustainable biofuel
production. Every year, Malaysians consume hundreds of millions litres
of cooking oil, and if not disposed properly, they will clog up the
drains and pollute the water.
Grub
Cycle develops digital platforms that help supermarkets, farms
and restaurants reduce food wastage. On the platforms, users can find
surplus food from supermarkets and farms at a discounted price. They can
also find deals on the overproduced food from the restaurants. Not only
does this help reduce food wastage, but also provides a solution for
people in need to reduce the burden of increasing cost of living. So far
Grub Cycle has reduced 7,000 kilograms of food wastage, which translates
into RM 45,000 worth of savings for its users.
Speaking of the challenge, Geoff Jiang, Vice President, General Manager
of Technology and Business Innovation Group at Ant Financial said,
“Since its inception, the Challenge has received several hundred
applications from Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, and we are pleased
to see so many teams utilising digital technology in innovative ways to
solve some of the biggest societal problems in Southeast Asia. ”
He further added, “We firmly believe that technology should be used to
improve lives and look forward to supporting the future growth of these
teams so that more people across Southeast Asia can benefit from their
innovations.”
Finalists will also be eligible to join the 10x1000 Tech for Inclusion
programme, jointly set up by International Financial Corporation
(“IFC”), a member of the World Bank Group, and Alipay. The comprehensive
training programme will support the cultivation of 1,000 technology
experts in emerging markets from both public and private sectors over
the next 10 years.
“Digital technologies have had a profound impact on the global economic
landscape. They are spawning new firms and sectors and transforming
business models in traditional industries. To ride on the wave of this
digital transformation and make sure there are inclusive opportunities
to all participants, we need a supportive environment for local
innovations to flourish in Southeast Asia. This is why we are bringing
together partners from across the region to identify and support the
growth of local innovation,” said Professor Wong Poh Kam, Senior
Director, NUS Entrepreneurship Centre, a division of NUS Enterprise.
In addition to receiving financial rewards to further their businesses’
social impact, the finalists will also receive mentorship and incubation
support from NUS Enterprise for a period of three months. They will also
enjoy access to its BLOCK71, an ecosystem builder and global connector
community with co-working spaces in Singapore, Bandung, Jakarta,
Yogyakarta, Suzhou and San Francisco.
