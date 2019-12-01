Log in
Top Trampoline Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Skywalker, My First Trampoline & Bounce Pro Trampoline Savings Rated by Retail Egg

12/01/2019 | 10:11am EST

Retail Egg share the best trampoline Cyber Monday deals of 2019, including Cyber Monday savings on mini, rectangle, square & round trampolines from top brands

Here’s a list of the best trampoline Cyber Monday 2019 deals, including instant savings on Bounce Pro, Skywalker and My First trampolines.

Best Trampoline deals:

Save up to 56% on top-rated Skywalker trampolines at Walmart - including savings on 8 foot, 9 foot, 12 foot and 15 foot trampolines

Save up to 46% on Bounce Pro trampolines - check the latest deals on 7, 8, 10, 12, 14 & 15-foot trampolines at Walmart

Save up to 60% on mini trampolines at Walmart

Save up to 60% on a wide range of top-rated trampolines at Walmart

Save up to $200 on Skywalker trampolines at Amazon - check available deals on top-selling Skywalker rectangle, mini, 15 foot, 17 foot & Jump N’ Dunk trampolines

Save up to $450 on a wide range of trampolines at Amazon

Save up to 47% on mini trampolines at Amazon

Save up to $95 on rectangle trampolines at Amazon - choose from an array of sizes and models including 8 x 14 & 9 x 15 Gymnast- & 10 x 17 Olympic-size trampolines

Save on My First trampolines at Amazon - My First Trampoline’s heavy-duty matting & enclosed netting for trampolines ensure quality & kids’ safety

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Jumping on a trampoline gets kids involved in outdoor play and it’s fortunate that there are many to choose from. A Sportspower My First trampoline is durable and has padding on the edges. It’s a solid choice for children until 10 years of age. Skywalker Trampolines 40-inch Mini Bouncer features a padded handrail for enhanced safety for smaller kids. Being round in shape, they don’t offer the same amount of bounce as a rectangle one but they are much safer.

Is there an actual difference between Black Friday discounts and those offered on Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday.

Adobe Analytics reported that Cyber Monday 2018 totalled a record breaking $7.9 billion in online sales.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
