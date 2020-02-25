Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Top Two Computer-Aided Design and Manufacturing Software Vendors Revealed by Users Through SoftwareReviews

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 11:58am EST

Bentley Systems Subsurface Engineering Solution and Trimble SketchUp Pro each win a gold medal in the 2020 SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards Today

SoftwareReviews, a division of world-class IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2020 Computer-Aided Design and Manufacturing Data Quadrant Awards, naming two gold medalists based on excellent user reviews. The following vendors are leaders according to software users’ answers to questions focused on user satisfaction, which have been crafted by seasoned IT industry analysts and backed by 22 years of IT research:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005833/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

  1. Bentley Systems Subsurface Engineering Solution
  2. Trimble SketchUp Pro

In the 2020 SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards, 86% of all vendors on the data quadrant appear on the top right, earning them leadership status among their users. In fact, they each earned a likeliness-to-recommend score of 77% to 80%, most of which hovered over the average net-promoter score of 76%. What software users found most satisfying about these vendors was the business value created, breadth of features, usability, and intuitiveness.

Bentley Systems Subsurface Engineering Solution earned top product in nine areas, including usability and intuitiveness with 90% user satisfaction and technical drawings with 88%. Trimble SketchUp Pro won top product for business value created, with a user satisfaction score of 88%, and took the second-place leadership position for ease of implementation (77%), collaboration (87%), and parts-and-assembly mode (78%).

“The infrastructure design and manufacturing industry is merging with the infosphere, as the Internet of Things will become an inseparable aspect of building the physical world around us,” said Roberto Eberhardt, principal research advisor at Info-Tech Research Group, “And computer-aided design and manufacturing software must be solid in its features and intuitiveness in order to provide the kind of foundation that relational databases require for the future,” he added.

About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports

The SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at www.softwarereviews.com.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and analyst firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships.

By collecting data from real IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:23pChallenger Bread Pan Launched Globally After Enthusiastic Baker Response and Sold Out Stock
PR
12:23pGREIF, INC. : Declares First Quarter 2020 Dividends
PR
12:23pDisney Names Impossible Burger Preferred Plant-Based Burger
DJ
12:22pOil Extends Fall on Coronavirus-Related Demand Fears
DJ
12:21pCheck Point SandBlast Agent Earns NSS Labs ‘AA' Rating in 2020 Advanced Endpoint Protection Test
GL
12:21pFordham University's Gabelli School of Business Teams with EY and PVH Corp. to Explore the Intersection of Technology and Humanity
GL
12:20pPredicting Signal Degradation in Submarine Communication Cables
BU
12:19pNORDIC IRON ORE PUBL : NIO publishes preliminary results from the Smart Exploration research project
AQ
12:19pAutomotive Industry Executive Vic Keller Acquires AUTEC Car Wash Systems
BU
12:18pFLOWSERVE : Chief Executive Officer Scott Rowe to Present at Gabelli & Company's 30th Annual Symposium
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
2M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
3Oil slips for 3rd day as virus fears outweigh supply cuts
4MEGGITT PLC : London stocks fall again after biggest one-day slump since 2015
5EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Announcement of dividend per share for the third quarter 2019 in NOK

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group