Top Two Computer-Aided Design and Manufacturing Software Vendors Revealed by Users Through SoftwareReviews

Bentley Systems Subsurface Engineering Solution and Trimble SketchUp Pro each win a gold medal in the 2020 SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards Today

SoftwareReviews, a division of world-class IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2020 Computer-Aided Design and Manufacturing Data Quadrant Awards, naming two gold medalists based on excellent user reviews. The following vendors are leaders according to software users’ answers to questions focused on user satisfaction, which have been crafted by seasoned IT industry analysts and backed by 22 years of IT research:

Bentley Systems Subsurface Engineering Solution Trimble SketchUp Pro

In the 2020 SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards, 86% of all vendors on the data quadrant appear on the top right, earning them leadership status among their users. In fact, they each earned a likeliness-to-recommend score of 77% to 80%, most of which hovered over the average net-promoter score of 76%. What software users found most satisfying about these vendors was the business value created, breadth of features, usability, and intuitiveness.

Bentley Systems Subsurface Engineering Solution earned top product in nine areas, including usability and intuitiveness with 90% user satisfaction and technical drawings with 88%. Trimble SketchUp Pro won top product for business value created, with a user satisfaction score of 88%, and took the second-place leadership position for ease of implementation (77%), collaboration (87%), and parts-and-assembly mode (78%).

“The infrastructure design and manufacturing industry is merging with the infosphere, as the Internet of Things will become an inseparable aspect of building the physical world around us,” said Roberto Eberhardt, principal research advisor at Info-Tech Research Group, “And computer-aided design and manufacturing software must be solid in its features and intuitiveness in order to provide the kind of foundation that relational databases require for the future,” he added.

About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports

The SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at www.softwarereviews.com.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and analyst firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships.

By collecting data from real IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

