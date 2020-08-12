Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Top U.S. Democrats say Mnuchin sought meeting on coronavirus aid but showed no movement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 03:17pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The two top Democrats in the U.S. Congress said on Wednesday that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sought a new meeting on coronavirus aid but showed no sign of moving from his stated position on new legislation.

"An overture was made by Secretary Mnuchin to meet ... (but) the White House is not budging from their position concerning the size and scope of a legislative package," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a joint statement.

"We have again made clear to the administration that we are willing to resume negotiations once they start to take this process seriously," they said in the statement. Mnuchin initiated contact with Pelosi just before 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), according to a source familiar with the matter. (Reporting by David Morgan Editing by Chris Reese)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:47pChilean regulator drops appeal on SQM environmental plan, plans Atacama mining review
RE
03:47pChile environmental regulator sma dropping supreme court appeal on lithium miner sqm's compliance plan - filing
RE
03:42pAIRBNB'S QUARTERLY REVENUE SLUMPS; 2020 IPO PLANS STILL ON : Bloomberg News
RE
03:17pTop U.S. Democrats say Mnuchin sought meeting on coronavirus aid but showed no movement
RE
03:17pPelosi, schumer says they are willing to resume negotiations once trump administration starts to 'take this process seriously'
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15pHouse speaker pelosi, senate democratic leader schumer say in statement that mnuchin made overture to meet on coronavirus aid but showed no sign of movement on size of prospective relief
RE
03:15pLargest 10-year Treasury auction sold near historic low yields
RE
03:13pCanada housing agency urges lenders to avoid risky borrowers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again
2APPLE INC. : Tesla to Split Stock 5 for 1 After Price Surge -- WSJ
3FREENET AG : Liberty Global surprises with $7.4 billion deal to buy Sunrise in latest telecoms consolidation
4ABN Amro exits trade, commodity finance in corporate bank shake-up
5JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG : JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group