Top U.S. Democrats say Mnuchin sought meeting on coronavirus aid but showed no movement

WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The two top Democrats in the
U.S. Congress said on Wednesday that Treasury Secretary Steven
Mnuchin sought a new meeting on coronavirus aid but showed no
sign of moving from his stated position on new legislation.
"An overture was made by Secretary Mnuchin to meet ... (but)
the White House is not budging from their position concerning
the size and scope of a legislative package," House Speaker
Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in
a joint statement.
"We have again made clear to the administration that we are
willing to resume negotiations once they start to take this
process seriously," they said in the statement. Mnuchin
initiated contact with Pelosi just before 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT),
according to a source familiar with the matter.
