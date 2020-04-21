Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Top U.S. oil ETF plunges after trading halt upon issuing all registered shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 10:25am EDT

The United States Oil Fund LP plunged on Tuesday after a trading halt following the fund's announcement that it had issued all of its remaining registered shares.

USO, the largest U.S. oil exchange-traded fund (ETF), was last down 16.3% at $3.14 in Tuesday morning trading.

USO holds U.S. crude futures, and the fund has plummeted as oil prices have fallen drastically. On Monday, front-month oil futures dropped below zero for the first time ever.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, United States Commodity Funds (USCF), which issues USO, said it had temporarily suspended the ability for authorized purchasers - or market makers for ETFs - to create new baskets of shares for the ETF. USCF had previously filed on Monday to register an additional 4 billion shares with the SEC, but that registration is not yet in effect, the firm said.

However, USO will continue to trade, and authorized purchasers will be able to redeem existing USO shares.

United States Commodity Funds was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:55aUK made a firm decision on Huawei in 5G - foreign ministry's top official
RE
10:55aKenya central bank shifts its policy meeting to April 29
RE
10:54aWall Street falls as U.S. crude collapse compounds pandemic woes
RE
10:53aOil giveaway brings out the bears
RE
10:53aHIDILI INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Onshore debt restructuring
PU
10:52aUAE urges against food export restrictions at G20 agricultural meeting
RE
10:50aWescoal says Eskom declares force majeure on coal supply agreements
RE
10:48aNigerian naira slides to 3-year low on black market after oil price crash
RE
10:46aSpain's service sector created net jobs in mid-April after March layoffs
RE
10:42aAmericans Pulled Back From Home Purchases in March -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : maker PSA says prepared for plunge in car demand
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Coronavirus Can't Stop America's Best Stocks -- Streetwise
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : Q1 2020 and COVID-19 Trading Update
4SAP SE : SAP : 1Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased
5DANONE : DANONE: Resilience amid COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group