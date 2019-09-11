Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Top U.S. trade official submits USMCA ideas to Democrats: lawmakers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 07:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer testifies before a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Washington, U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Wednesday sent U.S. House of Representatives Democrats its latest proposals for addressing legislators' concerns about the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, lawmakers and congressional sources said.

Democrats are reviewing the proposals, a spokeswoman for the House Ways and Means Committee said, without providing any details.

The trade agreement, which leaders from the United States, Mexico and Canada signed in November, must be ratified by lawmakers in all three countries. Mexican lawmakers have already done so.

The long-awaited response from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer sets the stage for weeks of intense negotiations before a congressional vote on the agreement that will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Democrats, who control the House, said they would decide on next steps after reviewing the administration's response to the written recommendations they had submitted in July on how to strengthen the proposed trade pact.

"We have paper back from USTR that's being reviewed and then we will move from there," Representative Rosa DeLauro said.

President Donald Trump has urged Congress to approve the trade pact, known as USMCA, but Democrats have said they will only proceed when their concerns about enforcement of the labor and environmental provisions, and certain pharmaceutical issues, are addressed.

In the past, Trump has threatened to pull out of NAFTA, which he sees as detrimental to American businesses and farmers.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has repeatedly said that she wants to "get to yes" on the deal, but first needed revisions.

Details of the Democrats' formal proposals and Lighthizer's response were not available.

During Wednesday's discussions with Lighthizer, Representative Steve Scalise, the No. 2 House Republican, urged House approval of the USMCA before Canada's national elections, which are set for Oct. 21.

Jordan Haas, director of trade policy for the Internet Association, said his group was upbeat that the two sides would reach agreement paving the way for passage of USMCA.

"We are pretty optimistic that the USMCA agreement will be passed. USTR has signaled that there are landing zones to address the Democrat’s concerns, and they are working toward a deal," he said.

The group and 10 others on Monday urged Congress to pass the trade agreement, but not to give the Trump administration the power to change thresholds for duty-free shipments into the United States.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan, Susan Cornwell and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Grebler and Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:22pSEAN PATRICK MALONEY : Maloney Votes to Protect Atlantic, Pacific, and Gulf Coasts from Damaging Offshore Drilling
PU
08:15pU.S., China grant trade concessions ahead of fresh talks
RE
08:14pU.S., China grant trade concessions ahead of fresh talks
RE
08:11pTRUMP : U.S. agrees to delay tariff hike on some Chinese goods by two weeks
RE
08:11pU.S. judge approves novel framework for opioid settlement talks
RE
08:07pTrump to Delay Tariffs on China by Two Weeks
DJ
07:56pJapan July core machinery orders fall 6.6% month/month - government
RE
07:53pTRUMP : U.S. agrees to delay tariff hike on some Chinese goods by 2 weeks
RE
07:51pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Stricter supervision ordered at pork farms, markets
PU
07:37pChina bank loans up in August, more stimulus expected
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
2AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : misses own guidance with weaker revenues in fourth quarter
3KIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL : MAJOR TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLV..
4FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : FOSUN INTERNATIONAL : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT - THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LI..
5YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION : Yahoo Japan says it aims to buy Zozo for $3.7 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group