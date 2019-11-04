Log in
Top Vacuum Cleaner Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Dyson, Shark, Miele & Robot Vacuum Sales Rounded Up by The Consumer Post

0
11/04/2019 | 11:46pm EST

Compare the latest early Black Friday 2019 vacuum deals and enjoy instant savings on upright, cordless & robot vacuums

What are the top Black Friday vacuum deals for 2019? Deals experts at The Consumer Post have compared early savings on Shark, Dyson, iRobot, Miele & Bissell vacuums and are listing the best live deals below.

Best Vacuum deals:

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Cleaning up is made easier with a vacuum cleaner. Shark and Dyson are two brands who offer a diverse range of products. Shark has a popular robot vac line featuring IQ navigation and self-cleaning brushrolls. Dyson is better known for their cordless vacuum range which utilizes Root Cyclone Technology for powerful suctioning. Miele caters to a wider range of budgets and requirements than either Shark or Dyson though.

Does Amazon have Black Friday sales? Retail giants Walmart and Amazon deliver the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on the widest selection of products.

With a 48.6% share of all online sales during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend last year (Edison Trends), Amazon currently reigns over other retailers in overall Black Friday performance. Amazon shoppers received free shipping on items purchased during Black Friday last year, showing Amazon’s commitment to their customer-first policy.

Last year’s Black Friday was a huge success for Walmart. Thanks to its convenient click-and-collect option, Walmart attracted almost 132 million online visitors during the holiday shopping season.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
