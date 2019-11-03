Log in
Top Vitamix Black Friday Deals of 2019: Early Vitamix 750, 7500, 5200 & 5300 Kitchen Blender Deals Reviewed by Save Bubble

11/03/2019 | 09:37am EST

Black Friday experts share the best early Vitamix 5200, 5300, 750 & A3500 blender deals for shoppers in 2019

Early Vitamix Black Friday 2019 deals are here. Find the latest early savings on Vitamix 5300, 5200, 7500, 750 & A3500 blenders listed below by the deals experts at Save Bubble.

Best Vitamix deals:

Best Kitchen deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their full range of live deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Vitamix is an Ohio-based private company that manufactures high-performance blending equipment for homes and businesses. The Vitamix 750 blender from the Professional series has 5 presets plus 10-speed dial options. The Vitamix 7500 is an older model but sports the same 2.2-horsepower as the 750. Both the Vitamix 5200 and Vitamix 5300 come from the same C-series although he 5300 has a thermal protection system.

What percentage off do stores normally offer on Black Friday? Black Friday deals are typically offered with sizable discounts to increase overall sales. Last year, online retailers hoped to draw shoppers away from Toys R Us by listing toy deals with an average discount of 31 percent, according to Adobe Digital Insights.

All of the major retailers usually list their best deals online. This makes it more convenient for shoppers and the trend looks set to continue shifting in favor of online shopping.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
