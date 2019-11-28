Log in
Top Vizio TV Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Vizio 50”, 60” & 70” Smart & 4K TV Sales Rounded Up by Saver Trends

11/28/2019 | 10:31am EST

Our experts round-up the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Vizio television deals of 2019

Here’s a list of all the best Vizio TV & 4K TV Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals, rounded up by online sales specialists at Saver Trends.

Best Vizio TV deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Vizio TV E70-E3 is a 70 inch smart TV that comes with UHD and HDR technology for flawless video and audio. It packs up a wide range of features such as big screen brilliance, smart remote, and SmartCast. Vizio also offers similar features with their 50 inch, 60 inch and 65 inch TVs.

Do Amazon and Walmart offer Black Friday deals? Shoppers look to Walmart and Amazon yearly to find the best discounts during black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Amazon shoppers ordered more than 700,000 fashion items and one million toys during the first nine hours of their Black Friday 2018 sale. In addition to free shipping with no minimum purchase amount last Black Friday, Amazon provides curated gift guides, impressive product selection and convenient shopping experiences for its customers over the holiday shopping season.

Walmart has also demonstrated strong numbers over the Black Friday period. According to market research company eMarketer, Walmart.com received an impressive 132 million online visitors over the holiday sales season last year.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
