Top Wacom Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Wacom Cintiq, Intuos & Bamboo Drawing Tablet Savings Rated by Saver Trends

11/28/2019 | 11:51am EST

 Comparison of the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Wacom deals for 2019, including Wacom, Cintiq, Intuos, Bamboo and MobileStudio savings

Wacom Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals are underway. The online sales team at Saver Trends have compared the best Wacom drawing pen, tablet and graphics software deals for shoppers. Their top picks are listed below.

Best Wacom deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Wacom is a tablet brand preferred by professional artists and graphic designers who want ultra-sensitive pens when drawing and bringing art to life. The Wacom Intuos Pro is available in different sizes for convenience and 2048 pressure levels. The Cintiq Pro, on the other hand, has an LCD and a 3840x2160 display. The Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16 just got a facelift with a quad-core and Nvidia Quadro P1000 graphics card. If the previously mentioned products catered more to professionals, the Wacom Bamboo is more of a consumer product that incorporates good features in a more affordable Wacom device.

Does Amazon have Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales? Retail giants Amazon and Walmart offer the widest range of discounted products for their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events, making them the best stores for holiday season sales.

Last year Amazon drove an estimated 29% of sales over the five-day Black Friday period from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, according to Internet Retailer. Holiday shoppers should keep an eye on Amazon’s website as the top retailer rolls out new deals daily throughout its Black Friday sales. These are in addition to the deep discounts on thousands of items already offered by the retail giant during the popular shopping period.

Walmart was able to boost its Black Friday sales successfully last year by offering customers the option of picking up their online purchases in their retail outlets at a later time. According to eMarketer, around 132 million people visited Walmart.com during the holiday sales period.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
