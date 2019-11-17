Log in
Top Walmart Black Friday 2019 Deals: List of Early PS4, Nintendo Switch, iPhone, 4K TV, Laptop, Appliance & Furniture Deals Listed by Retail Fuse

11/17/2019 | 07:01am EST

Compare the latest early Walmart Black Friday 2019 deals and enjoy instant savings on Nintendo Switch & PS4 consoles & controllers, iPhone & Galaxy cell phones, top-rated 4K TV, smart TV, laptop & appliance brands & more

Here’s a comparison of the best early Walmart deals for Black Friday 2019. Access instant early Black Friday savings on a wide range of electronics, toys, furniture, appliances and car tires, parts and accessories by clicking the links below.

Best Walmart deals:

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their full range of live deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

According to this year’s numbers, Walmart’s revenue reached $514.4 billion. This is a combination of both retail product sales and membership annual fees collected. TV sets are highly sold, especially during big sales. Holidays also create demand for iPhones, laptops, and gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch and PS4. There is also a high demand for tires during breaks and vacations.

What’s so special about Black Friday deals? Both in-store and online shoppers can find Black Friday deals in every department. In 2016, e-commerce analyst Profitero reported that Walmart offered an average of 36.6% off on items during the holiday shopping weekend.

Black Friday shoppers continue to shift away from physical stores every year due to the convenience and better deals offered by online retailers. In 2018, around half of all holiday shoppers confirmed they preferred shopping for deals online instead of driving to a retail outlet, according to Deloitte. In contrast, only 36% continued to favor in-store purchases over online spending.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
