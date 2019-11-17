Top Walmart Black Friday 2019 Deals: List of Early PS4, Nintendo Switch, iPhone, 4K TV, Laptop, Appliance & Furniture Deals Listed by Retail Fuse

Here’s a comparison of the best early Walmart deals for Black Friday 2019. Access instant early Black Friday savings on a wide range of electronics, toys, furniture, appliances and car tires, parts and accessories by clicking the links below.
Best Walmart deals:
Save up to 40% on tech, toys & more at Walmart - check for live prices on top-selling tech items like the iPhone, PS4 and Nintendo Switch as well as savings on toys, home & outdoor living
Save up to $420 on a wide-range of 4K & Smart TVs at Walmart - Check for live prices on Smart TVs, 4K TVs, refurbished TVs, LED TVs and OLED TVs
Save up to $300 on Apple iPhones, iPads, AirPods, MacBooks & Apple Watches at Walmart.com - click the link for the latest prices on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and more
Save up to 63% on gaming consoles, video games, games for PC & gaming accessories at Walmart.com - check for live prices on PS4, XBOX ONE, Nintendo Switch and popular games like Call of Duty and Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Save up to $300 on laptops and notebooks at Walmart.com - click the link for the latest prices on laptops from Lenovo, HP, Acer, Asus, Toshiba and Dell
Save up to 50% on kitchenware and supplies and Walmart - check for live prices on crock pots, instant pots, rice cookers & food processors from name brands like Hamilton Beach and Betty Crocker
Save up to $324 on beds, mattresses, frames, bases & sets at Walmart.com - click the link for the latest prices on Twin, Full, Queen and King mattresses plus metal frames, wooden frames and frames with storage
Save up to $300 on Dyson, Roomba and Shark Vacuums - Check for live prices on upright, stick, canister, handvac and robot vacuums at Walmart.com
Save up to $224 on indoor and outdoor furniture at Walmart.com - click the link for the latest prices on items for the bedroom, entryway, living room, nursery, back yard, kitchen & dining room
Black Friday deals are time sensitive. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their full range of live deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
According to this year’s numbers, Walmart’s revenue reached $514.4 billion. This is a combination of both retail product sales and membership annual fees collected. TV sets are highly sold, especially during big sales. Holidays also create demand for iPhones, laptops, and gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch and PS4. There is also a high demand for tires during breaks and vacations.
What’s so special about Black Friday deals? Both in-store and online shoppers can find Black Friday deals in every department. In 2016, e-commerce analyst Profitero reported that Walmart offered an average of 36.6% off on items during the holiday shopping weekend.
Black Friday shoppers continue to shift away from physical stores every year due to the convenience and better deals offered by online retailers. In 2018, around half of all holiday shoppers confirmed they preferred shopping for deals online instead of driving to a retail outlet, according to Deloitte. In contrast, only 36% continued to favor in-store purchases over online spending.
