Top Walmart Black Friday 2019 Deals: List of Early PS4, Nintendo Switch, iPhone, 4K TV, Laptop, Appliance & Furniture Deals Listed by Retail Fuse

According to this year’s numbers, Walmart’s revenue reached $514.4 billion. This is a combination of both retail product sales and membership annual fees collected. TV sets are highly sold, especially during big sales. Holidays also create demand for iPhones, laptops, and gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch and PS4. There is also a high demand for tires during breaks and vacations.

What’s so special about Black Friday deals? Both in-store and online shoppers can find Black Friday deals in every department. In 2016, e-commerce analyst Profitero reported that Walmart offered an average of 36.6% off on items during the holiday shopping weekend.

Black Friday shoppers continue to shift away from physical stores every year due to the convenience and better deals offered by online retailers. In 2018, around half of all holiday shoppers confirmed they preferred shopping for deals online instead of driving to a retail outlet, according to Deloitte. In contrast, only 36% continued to favor in-store purchases over online spending.

