Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Top banks' commodities revenue jumps 45 percent in 2018 - report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 07:20pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A view outside a branch of Citibank in Beijing,

LONDON (Reuters) - Commodities-related revenue at the 12 biggest investment banks climbed 45 percent last year despite weak oil trading, boosted by power, gas and base metals markets, consultancy Coalition said on Wednesday.

Revenue from commodity trading, selling derivatives to investors and other activities in the sector, increased to $3.6 billion (2.7 billion pounds) in 2018, the financial industry analytics firm said in a report.

"Commodities revenues increased significantly, driven by strong performance in power and gas, one-off gains in base metals in 1H18 and higher results in investor products," Coalition said.

"Oil had a weak year with significant declines throughout the year and a particularly poor 4Q18."

The rise in 2018 comes after years of falling revenue in the sector for top banks, including a 42 percent fall in 2017 to $2.5 billion, its lowest since at least 2006.

The banks' commodity revenue has been on a steady downward path in recent years as they have exited or slimmed down their commodity businesses due to heightened government regulation and poor performance from the sector.

It has slid from $15.9 billion in 2008 at the peak of the commodities cycle, according to Coalition.

The 12 banks Coalition tracks for its quarterly reports are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale and UBS.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; edting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA 0.07% 29.29 Delayed Quote.18.87%
BARCLAYS 3.57% 164.9 Delayed Quote.5.78%
BNP PARIBAS 0.69% 43.155 Real-time Quote.9.32%
CITIGROUP -0.64% 64.12 Delayed Quote.23.95%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP 0.70% 12.215 Delayed Quote.12.31%
DEUTSCHE BANK 1.06% 7.828 Delayed Quote.12.36%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 0.13% 198.9 Delayed Quote.18.92%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -1.16% 614.4 Delayed Quote.-3.91%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -0.76% 105.29 Delayed Quote.8.69%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.52% 42.41 Delayed Quote.6.41%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -1.09% 25.765 Real-time Quote.-7.39%
UBS GROUP 0.76% 12.63 Delayed Quote.2.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:33pQUEENSLAND SUGAR : QSL Market Update, 27/2/2019
PU
08:31pAsia shares tick up, dollar near three-week low after Powell comments
RE
08:13pBeijing-Shanghai high-speed rail to be publicly listed - Chinese media
RE
08:07pOil rises on OPEC-led supply cuts, report of falling U.S. crude inventories
RE
07:57pDollar on defensive after Fed comments, sterling advance
RE
07:24pHouse Blocks Trump's Border-Emergency Declaration -- 2nd Update
DJ
07:20pTop banks' commodities revenue jumps 45 percent in 2018 - report
RE
07:16pPoor finish derails investment banking comeback in 2018
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AT&T : AT&T : U.S. Justice Dept will not appeal AT&T, Time Warner merger after court loss
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : Dutch take stake in Air France-KLM to counter French influence
3PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil's Petrobras studying voluntary layof..
4KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Hyundai rejects Elliott's payout call, shares rise ahead of showdown meeting
5Rattled by Vale disaster, mining CEOs move to change industry

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.