Top of Mind Networks : Adds BombBomb Integration to Surefire CRM

Top of Mind Networks, a leader in customer relationship management and
marketing automation software for the mortgage lender and real estate
industries, is pleased to announce that it has integrated with BombBomb,
a personalized video tool.
“We are excited to be able to integrate BombBomb technology into our
Surefire system for clients. The ability to add an individually targeted
video to follow-up emails is important in today’s world where consumers
are looking for personalized messages,” says Erik Enright, CTO. “As the
industry’s leading CRM, we aim to continually add integrations with
partners that make sense for our user base and help them increase their
business.”
The integration of BombBomb with Surefire means that Surefire users can:
-
Easily deploy BombBomb videos to contacts inside of Surefire.
-
Record videos within the Surefire platform by pressing one button.
-
Quickly choose from their personal library of videos to send them
multiple times.
BombBomb videos allow mortgage professionals to create a one-to-one
human experience. Video email builds trust, converts leads and wins
referrals because senders rehumanize their communication and thus their
brand. Sending an email with an embedded video gets professionals
face-to-face with the people who matter the most – customers.
Top of Mind continues to lead the way in developing new tools to address
the needs of the loan origination ecosystem. The company’s product
capabilities, particularly with the newest version of its Surefire
platform, allow its clients to run, track and improve campaigns, so that
its originators can focus on doing what they do best – selling.
About Top of Mind Networks
Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (http://www.topofmind.com)
has grown from a bootstrapped post-close, follow-up solution into the
leading CRM/marketing automation firm in the mortgage industry. Their
Surefire platform is widely regarded as the gold standard in enterprise
CRM, automating best practice throughout a borrower’s
prospect-to-repeat-customer lifecycle.
