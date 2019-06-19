Top of Mind Networks : Adds BombBomb Integration to Surefire CRM

Top of Mind Networks, a leader in customer relationship management and marketing automation software for the mortgage lender and real estate industries, is pleased to announce that it has integrated with BombBomb, a personalized video tool.

“We are excited to be able to integrate BombBomb technology into our Surefire system for clients. The ability to add an individually targeted video to follow-up emails is important in today’s world where consumers are looking for personalized messages,” says Erik Enright, CTO. “As the industry’s leading CRM, we aim to continually add integrations with partners that make sense for our user base and help them increase their business.”

The integration of BombBomb with Surefire means that Surefire users can:

Easily deploy BombBomb videos to contacts inside of Surefire.

Record videos within the Surefire platform by pressing one button.

Quickly choose from their personal library of videos to send them multiple times.

BombBomb videos allow mortgage professionals to create a one-to-one human experience. Video email builds trust, converts leads and wins referrals because senders rehumanize their communication and thus their brand. Sending an email with an embedded video gets professionals face-to-face with the people who matter the most – customers.

Top of Mind continues to lead the way in developing new tools to address the needs of the loan origination ecosystem. The company’s product capabilities, particularly with the newest version of its Surefire platform, allow its clients to run, track and improve campaigns, so that its originators can focus on doing what they do best – selling.

About Top of Mind Networks

Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (http://www.topofmind.com) has grown from a bootstrapped post-close, follow-up solution into the leading CRM/marketing automation firm in the mortgage industry. Their Surefire platform is widely regarded as the gold standard in enterprise CRM, automating best practice throughout a borrower’s prospect-to-repeat-customer lifecycle.

