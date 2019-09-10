Top of Mind Networks : Announces New Surefire Power Calls

Top of Mind Networks, a leader in customer relationship management and market automation software for the mortgage lending and real estate industries, announces Surefire Power Calls. This new enhancement enables CRM users to create a follow-up list and make consecutive calls automatically.

“We are excited to announce Surefire Power Calls, and we are certain that our CRM users are going to love the game-changing technology. Surefire is the only mortgage CRM that offers this capability, and it is just one more example of our commitment to helping our customers close more sales,” says Bill Hayes, CEO. “As the industry’s leading CRM, our goal is to continue to innovate our product to ensure the success of our clients.”

Surefire Power Calls allow users to:

Spin up and call an entire list of contacts one after another, automatically

Leave a pre-recorded voicemail while the next call dials without waiting

Automatically dial and track leads in Surefire

Surefire Power Calls help loan officers close more sales. By segmenting contacts, Surefire users can deliver personalized, on-target messaging. Pre-written, customizable scripts guide conversations and make voicemail recordings a quick and seamless process. Sales professionals can call from their own phone number or improve connections by using a number with the prospect’s local area code. Click to get started today.

Top of Mind is leading the way in developing new tools to address the needs of the loan origination ecosystem. The company’s product capabilities, particularly with the newest version of its Surefire platform, allow its clients to run, track and improve campaigns, so that its originators can focus on doing what they do best – selling.

About Top of Mind Networks

Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (http://www.topofmind.com) has grown from a bootstrapped post-close, follow-up solution into the leading CRM/marketing automation firm in the mortgage industry. Its Surefire platform is widely regarded as the gold standard in enterprise CRM, automating best practice throughout a borrower’s prospect-to-repeat-customer lifecycle.

Rob Chrisman:

Top of Mind Networks’ Surefire platform is now the industry’s only CRM to offer Power Calls, a system that allows loan officers to segment a contact list and make consecutive calls automatically. Scripts for phone conversations and pre-recorded voicemails guide the messaging, while integration with the loan officer’s Surefire contact database makes follow up and documentation a breeze. The company has seen clients triple their call volume with implementation of the new Power Call system.

